Armstrong/Cooper girls Alpine skiing finished sixth as a team with a 79 March 1 in the 5A section meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard.
Sophomore Alexis Schoenberg led the co-op with a 20th-place finish in 1 minute, 25.8 seconds (46.62, 39.2).
Schoenberg is expected back in 2021 with several other younger skiers that competed at sections, but seniors Jessica Paul and Isabelle Demerest did close their high school careers.
Sophomore Nina Kunze, freshman Lizabeth Nyoike and eighth-grader Mia Marty were the other underclassmen on the varsity team this season.
Marty ended up second on the team with a 26th-place finish in 1:34.6 (45.55, 49.01), and Paul finished 28th in 1:39.4 (47.43, 52.01). Kunze finished the team scoring with a 31st-place finish in 1:42.1 (47.74, 54.33).
Demerest and Nyoike finished 37th and 39th, respectively. Demerest’s time was 2:04.8 (56.51, 1:08.2), and Nyoike’s time was 2:09.3 (58.14, 1:11.1).
Brainerd won the team title with a 167 to advance to state. Annandale junior Emma Wolf won the section title (1:04) and advanced to state as an individual.
Minnetonka junior Bella Kelly (third, 1:05), STC Breakaways sophomore Abby Wright (seventh, 1:09.8), Minnetonka eighth-grader Stella Stinnett (eighth, 1:10) and STC Breakaways freshman Paige Mueffelmann (ninth, 1:10.6) also advanced to state as individuals.
