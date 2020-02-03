Armstrong/Cooper had a big offensive night against Champlin Park on Jan. 30 and took a lead into the third period against Centennial on Feb. 1.
The Wings (9-10-1 overall, 3-5-1 Northwest Suburban) ended up splitting games last week after three unanswered goals by Centennial in a 5-3 loss, but they scored the second most goals against the Rebels in the 8-2 win.
Wings 8, Rebels 2
The celebrations were continuous in the 8-2 win over Champlin Park at Champlin Ice Forum.
Armstrong/Cooper scored four goals in the second period and added three in the third period, despite only outshooting the Rebels 25-19 in those two periods.
Seven different Wings scored, and 14 different players recorded a point in the win.
Senior forward Ben Anderson had two goals and also had two assists, and senior forward Jack Campion collected a goal and three assists.
Senior forwards Matt Campion and Jacob Vorhees each had a goal and an assist, and junior forwards Noah Weisjahn and Brandon Northrup each had two assists.
Senior forward Nick Haugen, junior defenseman Joe Potter and junior forward Ryan Badertscher each had a goal, as well, and senior defensemen Evan Axell, Joe Campion and Jack Steinke, senior forward Austin Kuebelbeck and junior forward Teddy Campion all had assists.
Senior forward Robby Lawler and junior forward Jack Bergstrom both scored goals for the Rebels.
Junior goalie Owen Reeve stopped 28 of 30 shots. Champlin Park junior goalie Hayden Huybers had 13 saves, and Champlin Park sophomore goalie Carter Wostrel had 10.
Cougars 5, Wings 3
Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Centennial was due to a tough third period with the Cougars scoring three unanswered goals on eight shots.
All of the goals were on a power play following a 5-minute major penalty for boarding by Jack Campion. Senior forward Tommy Carls, junior forward Henry Bartle and sophomore forward Owen VanTassel scored for Centennial in the third.
Jack Campion had given Armstrong/Cooper a 3-2 lead in the second period with a power-play goal on a pass by Weisjahn at the 9:46 mark.
Teddy Campion scored a goal earlier in the second period with assists to junior forward Jack Potter and Haugen, and Matt Campion scored in the first period with an assist to Badertscher.
Sophomore forward AJ Carls scored the other two Cougars’ goals, including one short-handed.
Reeve finished with 18 saves, and Centennial junior Leo Troje had 25.
