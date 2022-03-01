Armstrong/Cooper played in Class A the past two seasons, but the Wings were bumped back up to the 6AA section this season.
That meant another tough road to state, as seventh-seeded Armstrong/Cooper was paired up with second-seeded Edina Feb. 24 at Braemer Arena in the section quarterfinals.
The Wings (7-16-3 overall) were defeated 9-0 to close the regular season, and Edina eventually advanced to the 6AA section final after a 1-0 win over Wayzata Feb. 26.
Armstrong/Cooper senior goalie Reid Lucas was under pressure most of the game, as he ended up stopping 49 of 58 shots on goal.
The Wings only had 10 shots on goal, all saved by junior goalie Robbie Clarkowski.
Senior forward Willy Johnson had a hat trick for Edina, and senior forward Trey Fechko had four assists. Sophomore forward John Halverson added two goals and an assist, and junior forward Jimmy Clark had two goals. Junior defenseman Caden Morgan and junior forward Matt VanderVort each had two assists.
Senior forwards Anders Johnson (seven goals, seven assists) and Jonathan Essen (nine goals, 10 assists) and goalie Lucas (684 saves) all played in their final high school games. Senior defenseman Jude Yeager was on the JV team, also playing in his final game.
But the Wings will have a lot of players expected back next season.
Junior forwards Max Burns (six goals, 10 assists) and Sam Burns (two goals, 10 assists), junior defenseman Cole Majkozak (three goals, eight assists), sophomore forwards Tanner Rausch (13 goals, 16 assists), Jameson Essen (10 goals, 12 assists), Charlie Goergen (six goals, 13 assists), Aidan Cook (four goals, nine assists) and Dane Yeager (seven goals, five assists) all had double-digit points this past season.
Junior goalie Henry Dimich (80 saves) also had some time between the pipes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.