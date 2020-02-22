Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey made program history Feb. 21 inside St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
For the first time since the two Robbinsdale schools merged into one team, the Wings won a section quarterfinal game, defeating fifth-seeded Mound Westonka 5-3 in a 5A matchup.
And this comes in the first season since dropping down from Class AA to A after years in the 6AA section, where Armstrong/Cooper won a play-in game two years ago but have not had success making it past the quarterfinals.
“We have never really been in this situation before,” coach Dan Charleston said. “It is great for our program, and it is great for our kids and all of the hard work that they put in. And they are starting to see rewards from it.”
The Wings (14-11-1 overall) travel back to St. Louis Park Recreation Center to take on top-seeded and fourth-ranked Orono at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, in the 5A semifinals.
Armstrong/Cooper won 4-3 at Orono on Feb. 8, and Charleston said it should be a fun, competitive game at a neutral rink both teams have familiarity with.
We beat them early and I am sure they are wanting revenge,” Charleston said. “It is a hard pill to swallow when you are losing to a team like us, especially at their home rink.”
The winner of that game travels back to St. Louis Park Recreation Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, to take on the winner of eighth-ranked and second-seeded Delano and third-seeded Breck in the 5A final.
Wings 5, Mound Westonka 3
The Wings came in as the four seed, but Charleston said that made it a little nerve wracking to be expected to win based on seed in the playoffs.
That made the first period important even with Armstrong/Cooper trailing 2-1 after 17 minutes.
“The first period was really good in terms of how we handled our emotions,” Charleston said. “We were down after one, and it was a good experience for us to go through so we could feel the highs, the ebbs and flows of how things are going to go.”
And the second period was when things began to click.
The Wings scored three goals in the second to take a 4-2 lead, and the defense played stellar, allowing just four shots on goal. They also killed two penalties.
But the second period also started with a huge save by junior goalie Owen Reeve. Reeve stopped 13 of just 16 shots, but he had to make a sprawling butterfly pad save on a 2-on-1 breakaway early in the second to keep it a one-goal game.
Then Armstrong/Cooper turned up the pressure.
Sophomore forward Jonathan Essen blocked a shot, was able to speed up to the puck and put a shot on goal. The Wings would then keep the puck in the White Hawks’ zone for a few minutes.
Junior forward Jack Potter had a shot on goal during that stretch, but possession was the key as Mound Westonka had trouble clearing the puck.
Finally, senior defenseman Joe Campion grabbed the puck on a clear attempt and blasted a shot from the blue line that surprised junior goalie Harrison Moen and beat him past his glove to tie the game at 2-2 nearly six minutes into the second.
Junior forward Noah Weisjahn followed with his second goal of the game less than a minute later on a pass by senior forward Ben Anderson to give the Wings a 3-2 lead.
Senior defenseman Jack Steinke later made a few plays on a penalty kill, including a poke check to negate a rush opportunity by the White Hawks.
Junior defenseman Joe Potter also made a nice move to negate a 2-on-1 breakaway and not allow a shot, and senior forward Jack Campion and Joe Campion made a similar defensive play that negated a shot a little later.
That led to a pass from Joe Campion to Jack Campion for the eventual game-winning goal with less than two minutes to go in the second period.
“Mound Westonka has a good team, and it was a good test for us,” Charleston said. “We haven’t played them this year, so it was a little different kind of a game. We didn’t really know what to expect, but moving forward, I think going through being down in a section game, getting your first section win, scoring your first section goal, getting scored on – all of that stuff I think helps over time and sort of gives you more seasoning to moving on and having some success.”
The power play was another plus in the win. Weisjahn knotted the game at 1-1 on a power play in the first period with assists to Anderson and Joe Campion, but the Wings had chances all night on its four opportunities with the man-advantage.
“I thought our power play was terrific,” Charleston said. “I thought we had really good sustaining pressure down low, and we were working the puck.”
There were some things to work on still, though. While the penalty kill proved to be key, holding the White Hawks to only a few shots on five power plays, Charleston thought there were too many penalties.
“When we find ourselves in the box, we find ourselves losing momentum,” Charleston said. “We are working at the wrong end of the rink. And I’m really confident in our killers. They have done a really good job all year, but I don’t want to be on the penalty kill. We want to be three penalties or less, and we did not accomplish that.”
Charleston added that a team like Orono will make you pay for being in the box too often, and a key will be to remain disciplined.
Even Mound Westonka finally scored a goal on a power play in the third period that cut the lead to 4-3. Junior forward Ivan Sunder beat Reeve with just one second left on the power play, and over nine minutes still remained.
Armstrong/Cooper had to kill another penalty with six minutes to go, but the Wings came through that time.
Joe Potter forced a turnover and cleared the puck, and senior forward Jacob Vorhees had a big shot block.
Mound Westonka called a timeout with 2:04 to play to work out when to pull its goalie for an extra skater, but Armstrong/Cooper was relentless in the neutral zone, never allowing the White Hawks to dump the puck into the Wings’ zone.
When Moen finally ran from the net, Weisjahn got the puck and put it to the stick of junior forward Jack Potter who scored an empty netter to clinch the victory.
“The biggest thing for us is to stay disciplined and handle our flows,” Charleston said.
While most of the offense was done by the top line of Jack Campion, Anderson and Weisjahn. But other guys contributed in other ways, and that is something that Charleston said will be key against Orono and beyond.
Senior forwards Austin Kuebelbeck, Nick Haugen and Matt Campion, Vorhees and the Potter brothers have been key on the penalty kill for example, Charleston said.
“They have a role and an identity where we need them,” Charleston said. “We need everybody, and we need goaltending. So selling that to them and making them believe that was really our mission statement throughout the year, and I think we are in a really, really good spot now with everybody understanding their role and understanding that everyone has a role and they need to fulfill the role for us to do great things.”
