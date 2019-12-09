Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey returns 19 players from last season’s squad.
While the experience will be there, new leadership will be needed with captain Jonah Jangula (forward) and assistant captains Drew Eid (forward) and Bjorn Jensen (defenseman) and graduated.
In five games, seniors Jack Campion (forward), Ben Anderson (forward) and Ryan Badertscher center) are leading in points, and Noah Weisjahn (forward) is right behind them. Together, they have helped the Wings start 4-1 overall.
Junior Owen Reeve is another returner who has taken over the starting goalie position for Spellman. He has 86 saves and a .843 save percentage in 238 minutes.
Senior defensemen Evan Axell, Joe Campion, Jacob Vorhees, Jack Steinke and Mike Berns will look to lead this season, as well. Besides helping to limit opponents to nine goals in five games, they have also combined for 16 points.
Wings look to fill voids
Armstrong/Cooper finished 13-13 last season with the season ending in the 6AA section quarterfinals against Wayzata.
Eid led the team with 43 points (18 goals, 26 assists), and Jangula was next with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists). Jensen was fifth on the team with 21 points (three goals, 18 assists). That means that production has to come elsewhere in 2019-20.
Anderson and Jack Campion look to fill some of the void after finishing third and fourth in points last season. Anderson had 14 goals and 18 assists, and Jack Campion had 12 goals and 18 assists.
Senior forwards Matt Campion and Nicholas Haugen, senior center John Harding and junior centers Teddy Campion, Evan Dimich, Brandon Northrup, Jack Tuchtenhagen, Jack Potter and Joey Potter are also back to help.
Defensively, the graduations of Carter Lucas and Jensen were two key losses.
Joe Campion (two goals, 10 assists) was one blueliner that returns with offensive production, as well.
At goalie, Spellman was the starter. He was 7-8 with 344 saves in 764 minutes. Reeve did have lots of time in the net as well with 560 minutes. He was 6-5 with 248 saves and a 3.27 goals against average.
Wings begin 4-2 overall
Armstrong/Cooper started with a 8-1 loss to St. Louis Park on Nov. 23 but won the next four games.
Anderson scored on a pass by Jack Campion for the lone goal on Nov. 23, and Reeve had 25 saves.
The offense broke out with 33 goals in the next four games.
The Wings won 8-2 against St. Francis on Nov. 26.
Badertscher had two goals and three assists, and Jack Campion finished with a goal and four assists. Anderson added a goal and three assists, and Berns collected a goal and an assist.
Jack Potter also scored a goal, and Steinke, Dimich, Matt Campion, Teddy Campion and Voorhees all had assists.
Reeve had 15 saves against St. Francis, and he added seven saves in a 9-1 win over Providence Academy on Nov. 30. Harding also played goalie in that game and had three saves.
Weisjahn had three goals, and Joe Campion and Joe Potter each had three assists against Providence. Badertscher added a goal and two assists.
Anderson collected a goal and an assist, and Berns had two assists. Matt Campion, Haugen and Jack Potter also had goals, and senior forward Austin Kuebelbeck, Northrup, Steinke, Tuchtenhagen, Axell and Teddy Campion all had assists.
Jack Campion led the Wings with a goal and three assists in a 6-4 win over Southwest Christian/Richfield on Dec. 3.
Anderson had a goal and two assists, and Badertscher had two goals and an assist. Joe Potter finished with two assists.
Jack Potter and Axell also scored goals, and Kuebelbeck, Weisjahn, Teddy Campion and Voorhees all had assists. Reeve collected 24 saves.
Armstrong/Cooper crushed Spring Lake Park 10-1 on Dec. 5.
Matt Campion had two goals and two assists, and Northrup had a goal and two assists. Weisjahn finished with three assists, and Jack Potter collected two goals.
Haugen, Tuchtenhagen, Anderson and Jack Campion all had a goal and an assist, and Teddy Campion had two assists.
Joe Campion, Berns, Axell, Joe Potter and Badertscher all had assists, and Reeve finished with 15 saves.
The Wings fell 5-0 to Gentry Academy on Dec. 7.
