Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey closed the season strong, ending the year with an overtime loss in the 2A section final, but the difficult regular season conference schedule was key in getting the Wings ready for the deep postseason run.
Coach Dan Charleston said that before and after the playoffs, and several players have been honored with All-Northwest Suburban Conference and honorable mention selections this season.
Senior forwards Ben Anderson and Jack Campion and senior defenseman Joe Campion all were all-conference, and junior forward Noah Weisjahn and junior goalie Owen Reeve were both honorable mentions.
Both Jack Campion and Anderson finished their high school careers with over 100 points, which Charleston said was extremely difficult to do when going up against teams like Andover, Maple Grove and Blaine.
The Wings were 15-12-1 overall (6-5-1 conference) and tied for sixth overall in the conference with 13 points.
Jack Campion finished with 26 goals and 39 assists this season, including four goals and 10 assists on the power play. He also had four game-winning goals and a short-handed goal.
Anderson collected 20 goals and 34 assists, including four goals and nine assists on the power play. He had four game-winning goals.
“We play in the Northwest Suburban Conference and we played in section 6AA so you have to take those things into consideration with what they’ve accomplished,” Charleston said following the 2A section quarterfinals this season.
Joe Campion was the top defenseman on the team and also contributed on offense. He finished with seven goals and 16 assists, including a goal and three assists on the power play.
Joe Campion was one of four senior defensemen for Armstrong/Cooper this season, and Charleston said that all seniors could have been captains this year, noting how each one played an important leadership role throughout the year.
Weisjahn was third on the team in points and had 14 goals and 22 assists, including four goals and six assists on the power play. He also had two game-winning goals.
“He is growing into that leadership role and learning how to work extremely hard,” Charleston said in the 2A section playoffs.
Reeve was the starting goalie and finished 13-12-1 with 543 saves on 635 shots on goal for a .855 save percentage. He also had his first career shutout in the 2A section semifinals against top-seeded Orono.
Throughout the playoffs, Charleston gave a lot of credit to Reeve for playing like he did. Even in the 2A section final loss to Delano that ended in heartbreak in double overtime, Reeve made saves that kept the Wings in the game.
Together, Reeve and Weisjahn are two players expected to return that should help lead Armstrong/Cooper’s transition with the graduations at the top. And their production as juniors are just two reasons why Charleston said the future looks bright following the final game of the year.
