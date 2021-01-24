Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey made it a point to emphasize special teams last season, and success in that area was one of the big reasons the Wings were an overtime goal away from the program’s first state appearance.
Momentum is key in a hockey game and a lot of it comes from the power play and penalty kill and the goaltending that goes with it. That remains a huge goal for coach Dan Charleston in 2021.
“Special teams have to be special, whether on the power play or on the penalty kill,” Charleston said. “We are looking to have success in both those areas and also gain energy from those situations.”
Charleston’s plan is to get everyone on the team a role – whether small or large. The idea is that if a player does his job – even with limited ice time – it maximizes the potential for success.
There are roles that aren’t finalized in the lineup with the COVID-19 pandemic not only shortening the season and forcing a pause in practice from Nov. 20-Jan. 3 but also limiting practices to smaller pods of players with limited time to work on situational hockey.
Charleston said the lineup is expected to be switched around in the first few games until the roles are set.
Early on, some of the top senior returners look to be called upon in some of these key momentum-shifting situations, however.
In the season and home opener Jan. 14 at New Hope Ice Arena, senior forwards Noah Weisjahn and Jack Potter and senior defensemen Teddy Campion and Joe Potter, as well as sophomore defenseman Jamen Malone were involved in the first penalty kill of the season.
Campion was playing defense for the first time in a few years, and he will most likely also play forward this season. Joe Potter is a veteran defender who is expected to be one of the key players on the penalty kill and to be a security blanket for senior goalie Owen Reeve.
“Those guys are instrumental in terms of keeping the pucks out of the net and gaining the energy,” Charleston said.
Campion and Malone made some key plays during the first penalty kill of the season against Coon Rapids. Campion won a puck in the corner on a forecheck by the Cardinals and was able to clear the puck.
Malone was able to win a few pucks on the boards and clear them. Joe Potter was also able to defend passing lanes. Weisjahn and Jack Potter were able to help, as well, even generating a few chances on the other end despite being short-handed.
Charleston said that the penalty kill is about getting sticks on the puck, blocking shots, taking away shooting lanes, getting 200-foot clears, etc.
Reeve is also key on the penalty kill in that he has to stop any pucks that do get through, and he has to make the quick decision about whether to come out of the net to get to a puck in the trapezoid behind the net.
“That is probably one of his biggest attributes is being able to come out and play a puck, stop a puck behind the net for a defenseman, keep it moving along the wall and clear it out on a clear,” Charleston said. “If Owen can see the puck, he has a very, very high probability of stopping it.”
Reeve is expected to make the first stop, and then the defensemen and centers are expected to limit second and third chances.
Reeve finished with 14 saves against Coon Rapids, and he allowed two goals. One was on a one-on-one breakaway, and the other was with traffic in front of the net with the puck taking an unfortunate bounce, Charleston said.
“We are looking for him to have a 9 or 10 save percentage or better for us to have success,” Charleston said. “Owen doesn’t wear a letter necessarily – a C or an A – but he for sure carries that sort of weight, carries that sort of mentality and mindset in the arena and out of the arena.
“We are going to lean on him.”
And then you have the power play. The Wings were 0-for-2 on the power play against Coon Rapids, but success is not necessarily about how many goals come from it. It is about the presence in the offensive zone – the chances, the set-ups, the puck movement – Charleston said.
The first power play of the season yielded a few chances, but it is an area that is expected to be better as the season continues.
“We still preach the same things,” Charleston said. “We take care of the pucks at the blue lines. Those are the high-critical areas. We want to get pucks in deep, and we kind of want to go to work and sort of have that o-zone grind time.”
And while the seniors and other experienced players will be relied on, there will also be a need for seniors and juniors who didn’t have the role they expected to step into these roles, as well. Charleston said that is what is needed to elevate the program and take it to another level.
“Obviously the guys who were out there did a fantastic job, but we are still in the process, as a staff, of figuring out who is going to buy into which role and are they going to accept it and make sure everyone on the team has a role,” he said.
Charleston said that there is usually some false hope from players, especially seniors, of things falling in their favor just because. But the coach’s job is to change the structure and find a balance of using everybody in the lineup and giving everyone a purpose and also to develop for the future.
That will be a challenge in a shortened season with less time on the ice together.
“We kind of got thrown into the fire here at the beginning of the season,” he said.
Wings 4, Coon Rapids 2
Three goals in the third period led Armstrong/Cooper to a 4-2 season-opening win Jan. 14.
It wasn’t a perfect game, with a slow start and a few troubles, but Charleston said it was a good game to get back into playing Minnesota High School varsity hockey.
“I was grateful we could be on the ice and have a good game,” he said.
Senior forward Ryan Badertscher scored the eventual game-winner with assists to freshman forward Tanner Rausch and junior forward Jonathon Essen. Noah Weisjahn, who also scored a game-tying goal in the first period, also added a goal in the third period. Freshman forward Jameson Essen and Jack Potter assisted on both of Weisjahn’s goals.
Essen gave the Wings a short-lived 2-1 lead in the third period with an assist by senior defenseman Jack Tuchtenhagen, but Coon Rapids junior Nathan Clark tied the game at 2-2 less than a minute later.
Clark also scored for the Cardinals in the first period, and senior Gavin O’Hanlon finished with 30 saves.
The Wings dominated the shots 57-16, but that can be a little deceiving.
“I feel like we controlled most of the play,” Charleston said. “We rushed some stuff and we had a lot of perimeter shots, not a lot of net-front presence in terms of taking the goalie’s eyes away.”
Wings 6, Spring Lake Park 1
Armstrong/Cooper moved to 2-0 overall with a 6-1 win over Spring Lake Park on Jan. 16.
Senior forwards Nolan College and Evan Dimich, senior defensemen Ryan Anderson, and Max Korbel, Jack Potter and Tuchtenhagen all scored goals.
Senior forward Brandon Northrup, Joe Potter, Jameson Essen, Campion, Tuchtenhagen, Dimich, Weisjahn, Malone, Rausch and College all had assists.
Reeve finished with 11 saves.
The penalty kill killed off five of six penalties, and the power play scored on one of six chances.
The Wings did commit eight penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct for checking from behind by freshman forward Dane Yeager.
