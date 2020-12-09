Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey was an overtime goal away from making the Class A state tournament last season.
The Wings, which made a section final for the first time since the two schools merged into a co-op, graduated some top players from that team. But there are also several experienced players coming back that were key at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Senior goalie Owen Reeve is expected back to lead in the net, and seniors Teddy Campion (forward), Noah Weisjahn (forward), Evan Dimich (forward), Ryan Badertscher (forward), Jack Potter (forward) and Joe Potter (defenseman) are also back.
Weisjahn (14 goals, 22 assists), Badertscher (eight goals, 15 assists), Jack Potter (11 goals, seven assists), Teddy Campion (three goals, 10 assists) and Joe Potter (three goals, 11 assists) are the top players expected back in terms of offensive production from a year ago.
Reeve was 13-12-1 overall with 543 saves and a .855 save percentage.
There will be a need for others to step up with the lost production from last year with the graduation of forwards Jack Campion, Ben Anderson, Matt Campion, Jacob Voorhees, Austin Kuebelbeck and Nick Haugen and defensemen Mike Berns, Joe Campion, Jack Steinke and Evan Axell.
Ben Anderson and Jack Campion both reached 100 points in their high school careers, and the lost production equals 73 goals and 157 assists. And the top defensive, power play and penalty kill lines will be different from a year ago.
Pandemic affects season
This year will also have a different feel to it with the COVID-19 pandemic. The season has already been put on pause following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, and while the initial order expires on Dec. 18, the Minnesota State High School League approved three potential restart dates for practice to resume – Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 18.
The restart date will depend on whether Walz extends his order and on local school decisions, with some state schools potentially not starting again until January regardless of what permissions are given.
And then there is the lack of knowledge on what the postseason would look like. State tournaments didn’t happen in the fall, so there is a chance there may not be state tournaments for the winter and spring seasons too.
Section tournaments did happen in the fall, but football and volleyball tournaments were canceled before being finished due to the executive order.
So while a section tournament is expected, more will be known as the postseason dates get closer.
Teams can only prepare for the localized regular season schedule, which will include mostly conference teams, and teams will attempt to remain safe during the pandemic.
Several volleyball and football teams lost games due to outbreaks, and some had to change the schedule last minute.
The early fall schedule, which mostly ended before football and volleyball, had very few problems.
Completing the roster
Several other players that were on the roster last season will be expected to fill some of the lost roles. Some of the varsity newcomers might need more time with the pause in practice, and rosters aren’t officially finalized yet.
But there are several players that should have a head start in the system based on last year’s roster.
Seniors Ryan Anderson (defenseman), Jack Tuchtenhagen (defenseman), Nolan College (forward), Evan Dimich (forward), Brandon Northrup (forward), Charlie Burns (forward), Mason Varian (forward), Max Korbel (defenseman), Ben Sondrall (forward) and Nathan Omodt (forward) were on the roster last year.
The same goes for juniors Jude Yeager (defenseman), Evan Marshalek (forward), Trenton Jacobson (forward), Adam Wodtke (forward), Caelan Malik (forward), Anders Johnson (forward), Jonathan Essen (forward) and Reid Lucas (goalie).
Essen (eight goals, six assists), Northrup (goal, five assists), Dimich (goal, four assists) and Tuchten hagen (goal, two assists) played the most out of that group, with Essen also getting on the stat sheet in the section tournament.
Sondrall, College and Johnson also had limited playing time on varsity, and many players were given ice time to play specific roles – penalty kill, power play, etc.
It is expected that some of the lesser experienced players and varsity newcomers will be given the opportunity to get on the ice in specified roles just like last year’s team.
Conference preview
The Wings do play in the tough Northwest Suburban Conference, which is filled with Class 2A teams and state powerhouses like Andover and Maple Grove.
In a shortened 2020-21 season, Armstrong/Cooper is going to have mostly conference teams on the schedule.
Last year, the Wings finished 6-6-1 in the conference, which was tied for sixth. The tough schedule prepared them for the 2A section tournament, which included games against Delano and Orono.
Andover won the conference last season with an 11-0-1 record (26-4-1 overall) and a Class 2A state consolation title.
Only one of the top 14 points finishers on the team are back this season, however. Senior Garrett Schifsky had 22 goals and 16 assists last season, and senior goalie Will Larson is back after he finished with a .925 save percentage and an 14-3 record in the net.
Blaine was second in the conference with an 11-1 record (19-9) before falling to Maple Grove in the 5AA section final.
Senior Jack Reimann is one of the top forwards back. He had 13 goals and 22 assists. Sophomore Bryce Laager (seven goals, 13 assists) also returns.
The top defensemen that is expected to be back is junior Finn Loftus (goal, 26 assists). Senior goalie Ryan Wallin is back as well after posting a 16-6 record and a .908 save percentage in the net.
Maple Grove was 10-2 (17-8) and took third in the conference before finishing as the Class 2A state consolation runner-up.
Senior defenseman Henry Nelson, who is committed to play for NCAA Division I Notre Dame, and senior forward Kyle Kukkonen, who is committed to NCAA Division I Michigan Tech, are two top players expected back.
Other expected returners for the Crimson include senior forward Sam Jacobs, senior defenseman Cal Thomas, senior forward Chris Kiernan, senior defenseman Ian Barbour, senior defenseman Ethan Elias, senior forward Grant Zick and sophomore forward Landen Gunderson.
Nelson had 11 goals and 25 assists, and Kukkonen had six goals and 12 assists before he broke his leg in December and had to miss the rest of the season.
Jacobs had 15 goals and 18 assists, and Thomas had seven goals and 20 assists. Kernan collected 11 goals and 17 assists.
Gunderson (three goals, 18 assists), Barbour (seven goals, 16 assists), Elias (six goals, 12 assists) and Zick (nine goals, five assists) all finished with double-digit points.
Senior goalie Jack Wieneke was 10-7 with a .903 save percentage in the net.
