Armstrong/Cooper Wings Owen Reeve and Noah Weisjahn were both named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team this season.
Senior Joe Potter also made the list as an honorable mention.
The Armstrong/Cooper seniors were two of the leaders on the Wings this season, returning from the 2020 section finalist squad.
Reeve was the starting goalie. He finished 7-11 this season and had 466 saves. Reeve had a 3.17 goals against average and an .891 save percentage.
Coach Dan Charleston said that Reeve is a very talented goalie who understands the game, helping Armstrong/Cooper stay in and win games.
As a person, Reeve is someone who cares about his teammates and coaches and his community, Charleston said.
“He’s been really kind of a staple of our program for the last couple of years,” he said. “He is going to do well in life, because he is a go-getter and he tries. He will do whatever it takes to have success.
“He will be missed obviously, but hopefully the new kids coming in can understand that and kind of build off of what he has done here at Armstrong/Cooper.”
Weisjahn was the leading scorer on the team this season as one of the go-to forwards. He finished with 10 goals, including two game-winners, and nine assists.
Weisjahn had the challenge of moving from a secondary scorer from the 2019-20 season, being paired up with graduates Jack Campion and Ben Anderson, to being the primary go-to guy this season.
Charleston said the Wings needed to rely on his offense more to help fill the gaps left by the previous graduations, and it was difficult to find secondary scoring to help Weisjahn out this season.
Weisjahn worked hard and did what he could do, but he ended up being on his own much of the time in terms of production and scoring. As someone who hates to lose, that was frustrating for him, Charleston said.
“As a coaching staff, we tried to juggle lines and find ways to make things click and work,” Charleston said. “I thought he did a great job for us, and he took on that role as best as he possibly could, and I have no regrets for what he has given our program for the past four years. And he shouldn’t either. Obviously he will be missed.
“My hope is that kids coming up in the program will learn from him and learn from each other on how to play and how to act and how to respond.”
Potter was a left-handed defenseman and was one of the main players for 11 games until he hurt his ACL and missed the rest of the season. He finished with a goal and six assists.
Charleston said that Potter’s injury hurt the team, and the Wings were never able to get into a groove after he was hurt.
“He had to see and watch and listen and not really do,” he said. “That has to be very, very tough for anyone that is in that situation. I feel like we would have been much, much better going into the playoffs. We would have had more experience. We would have maybe had more life heading into section play.”
But Charleston said that Potter’s resiliency will help him do great things in the future, possibly on the junior circuit.
“I’m sure he is going to find his way playing some junior hockey and stay involved with the game as much as possible,” Charleston said. “We just hope that he continues to do so, because we feel like he has the talent. We believe in him to go out and to perform and to be a blessing to another program.”
Reeve and Weisjahn are planning on continuing their hockey careers, but it isn’t easy to do with limited spots and a lot of competition.
Charleston said he knows they can play and that they want to play, but he isn’t sure if they have done enough to steal or job or have a team to play for right after high school. It could have been different if they could have had a chance to showcase their talent on a bigger stage had Armstrong/Cooper had a deep playoff run.
With the pandemic, there weren’t any scouts at games during the regular season, making it difficult on all players in the state.
“I believe that anybody would be silly not to take those two or three if they chose to go and try,” Charleston said. “I know they are very good hockey players, and I know that they are going to make a team or a coach or a franchise very happy to have them be a part of it.”
The road for them might be to start looking to make an NAHL team or another stepping-stone league and try to move up from there to one day possibly play at the collegiate level. They just need an opportunity, Charleston said.
“I hope that they choose to go on, but knowing what they can do, I know that they can definitely make a name for themselves and sort of build off their high school careers into a good junior experience,” he said.
