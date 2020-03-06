It was a historic section tournament for Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey, and a state berth was inches away.
The fourth-seeded Wings (15-12-1 overall) started the week Feb. 24 with a 4-0 win over fourth-ranked and top-seeded Orono in the 2A section semifinals to advance to the final for the first time since Robbinsdale Armstrong and Robbinsdale Cooper joined forces as a co-op.
Neither Armstrong or Cooper ever made state, and the Wings were looking to change that Feb. 27 against eighth-ranked and second-seeded Delano. After fighting back from a two-goal deficit to tie the game, Armstrong/Cooper’s season came to a close eight minutes, 30 seconds into double overtime in a 3-2 heartbreaking loss.
Coach Dan Charleston said he was extremely proud of the team for what they did for the school, the youth and for the program, and although the loss stings at the moment, he was happy with how the players laid it all out there until the end.
“Heads are hung and tears are coming, and it is a very, very hard conversation to have with young men,” Charleston said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, and I truly felt in my heart that it was going to fall our way. … It just never fell. But you can’t take that experience as a group that we’ve had together as a group away from them.”
The experience of playing meaningful playoff hockey games was one that attracted large crowds. The semifinal game had more fans than the quarterfinal win over Mound Westonka.
Many fans – including parents, students and youth hockey players – were there to capture the thrill of every face-off win, hit, goal, blocked shot and penalty kill that was needed for the victory against Orono.
This is something that the program has been working toward since they merged, and it was a challenge for the coaches to build a new identity with the old rivalry of Armstrong and Cooper from the 1970s and 80s.
Charleston said it started by building the high school program with the youth program and the youth around the high schools, and the big lively crowd on Monday was a part of the culture they strived to create.
“You saw squirt teams here, peewee teams here, and they didn’t get in free,” Charleston said. “So they paid 10 bucks for their seven-, eight-, nine-, 10-, 11-, 12, 13-year-old kid to come watch us, and that’s exciting. And that’s something that the high school team, those boys that are in the locker room and the boys that are on the JV team, that’s something that they did.
“That has nothing to do with us coaches in terms of the fans. They won the games. You win, people want to see you. You win and the youth comes out. You win and good things happen.”
The crowd was even more lively in a packed rink in the final against Delano. The Wings’ student section was large and loud, bringing a lot of energy. Students were chanting and cheering and making a lot of noise throughout the game.
Even when Armstrong/Cooper fell behind 2-0 after the first period, the faith of the fans was not gone. And once the game turned over to overtime, the crowd’s tension could be felt as several fans looked like they were ready to pull out their hair on every opportunity.
“I think that without (the fans) maybe we don’t come back,” Charleston said. “Every goal that went in, we got a little bit more energy, and that’s why I felt like it was going to happen because of all the buzz. You heard it in the stands. Everyone was going, and the boys were buzzing.”
The hope will be to continue the program’s success in the future, and the senior class of 2019-20 set the bar this season.
Forwards Jack Campion (26 goals, 38 assists), Ben Anderson (20 goals, 44 assists), Matt Campion (10 goals, 12 assists), Jacob Voorhees (goal, six assists), Austin Kuebelbeck (three goals, five assists) and Nick Haugen (three goals, six assists); defensemen Mike Berns (two goals, 15 assists), Joe Campion (seven goals, 16 assists), Jack Steinke (10 assists), Evan Axell (goal, five assists) and Cole Johnson; and back-up goalie John Harding (2-0 record, 17 saves, 129 minutes) all leave gaps that will be need to be filled.
Even for those that didn’t have as big an impact on the stat sheet – like Jack Campion and Anderson who both reached 100 points in their high school careers – had roles to play on-and-off the ice.
“It is going to be a lot to replace those guys, and they’re the backbone of our team,” Charleston said. “They’ve done a tremendous job leading our players that are younger in the room so that they can see what leadership is and have a better understanding and knowledge of how to approach next season. I felt like my seniors, most of them were all kind of captain material, and every one of them probably could have worn the letter.
“That’s how important they were and how blessed I am to have been with those guys and had the opportunity to coach them.”
Charleston said he does think the future is bright despite the large class leaving. There will be several key, experienced guys expected to return to the Wings – including junior forwards Noah Weisjahn (14 goals, 22 assists), Ryan Badertscher (eight goals, 15 assists), Jack Potter (11 goals, seven assists) and Teddy Campion (three goals, 10 assists); junior defenseman Joe Potter (three goals, 11 assists) and junior goalie Owen Reeve (13-12-1 overall, 543 saves, .855 save percentage).
“There are players that we have that we are sort of grooming and trying to handle the right way so they can slide into those roles and be effective offensively,” Charleston said. “I am excited for them kind of stepping up another notch and sort of having to carry the weight and fill the shoes of some of those other guys.
“The future doesn’t look bleak. It looks really exciting and having those guys in this situation only can help us.”
Delano 3, Wings 2
In the final, the Wings almost ended the game early in the first overtime when a shot appeared to be over the line but was waived off for hitting the inside post and bouncing out.
Anderson and Matt Campion also had good opportunities in the first overtime that were stopped, and Anderson later hit Weisjahn on a pass in front of the net with 17.8 seconds left in the overtime, but senior goalie Cade Lommel made a quick reaction to earn another save.
Armstrong/Cooper had a few more opportunities in the second overtime with shots by Berns and Weisjahn coming up just short.
But in the end, it was Delano sophomore forward Jesse Peterson who found the back of the net on a breakaway chance. The shot was just past Reeve who kept the game alive several times at the end of the third period and in both overtimes.
It was a crazy ending after the Wings dominated the shots on goal from the second period on. They had a 41-23 advantage in the game, including a 33-14 advantage not including the first period.
The referees also let both teams play. There were only two penalties, one on each team. The Wings killed a penalty in the first period, and Delano killed a penalty in the third period.
“It was pretty remarkable, the pressure and the response from our group – the resilience of not quitting,” Charleston said. “We didn’t lose the game because we didn’t sacrifice. We didn’t lose the game because we choked. We didn’t lose the game because we fumbled the puck and it didn’t go where we wanted it to go.
“(Peterson) came in and hit an incredible shot, and credit to them. They literally were on life support, I felt, for a long time, and I think the whole building felt it. But they hung in there and capitalized on an opportunity in overtime, and that was the game.”
Weisjahn scored early in the second period with assists to Matt Campion and Anderson to cut the deficit to 2-1, and Armstrong/Cooper had several other opportunities. Junior forward Brandon Northrup, Badertscher, Weisjahn, Joe Potter, Anderson, Joe Campion, Jack Campion and Matt Campion all had shots on goal in an attempt to tie but nothing got past Lommel.
Before Weisjahn’s goal, Jack Potter had a one-on-one breakaway that was stopped, as well.
In the third, Anderson tied the game on a pass by Weisjahn less than three minutes into the period.
The Wings had a few other shots, but the play of Reeve was the big reason the game went to overtime. Delano finally had a few odd-man rushes late in the period and put together a string of shots in front of the net.
Reeve used his pad, stick and body to block them all. He ended up with 20 saves.
Berns, Steinke, Axell and Joe Campion led the defensive pressure, as well. They had hits and poke checks to force turnovers, and they controlled the neutral zone and didn’t allow Delano to gain the zone for much of the game.
Wings, 4, Orono 0
The same could be said in the 4-0 win over Orono on Feb. 24.
The defense played remarkably, and Reeve ended up with 18 saves and his first career shutout. The Wings also killed four penalties.
The 2A semifinal got off to a slow start for Armstrong/Cooper with Orono taking two shots on goal that Reeve easily stopped.
But Joe Campion and Steinke each had blocked shots, and suddenly the momentum started to shift. Anderson later stole a puck near center ice, and he was able to put the puck on Weisjahn’s stick for a one-on-one breakaway.
Weisjahn finished the play by slipping the puck through the legs of senior goalie Finn Grandy’s legs for a 1-0 lead.
“I think they had us for about the first two, three minutes, and I was looking around at the coaches, and they were like, ‘Oh boy, we’re in one,’” Charleston said. “And then we just started playing our game and settling in.”
The first penalty of the game came with two minutes left in the first period when Weisjahn had to serve a minor penalty for too many men on the ice.
But the penalty kill stepped up again. Kuebelbeck had a huge poke check to push the puck away from the middle, and Jack Potter later had a poke check turn into a clear out of Armstrong/Cooper’s zone.
Orono came out firing early in the second period with three shots on goal that Reeve handled, but the Spartans once again had a man-advantage after a tripping penalty on Teddy Campion.
The penalty killers once again did their job, and Reeve made a key glove save to keep the 1-0 lead.
They were rewarded when Joe Campion blasted a slap shot from the point a few seconds later to make it 2-0.
The other goal in the period came when sophomore forward Jonathan Essen hit Joe Potter at the point for a slap shot, and Matt Campion tipped in the shot for the goal.
Anderson scored an empty netter in the third to cap the victory.
