It’s an historic moment for the Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey program.
The Wings (15-11-1 overall) are off to the 2A section finals and are one win away from their first state berth following a 4-0 upset over fourth-ranked and top-seeded Orono Feb. 24 inside St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
Many fans – including parents, students and youth hockey players – were there to capture the thrill of every face-off win, hit, goal, blocked shot and penalty kill that was needed for the victory.
This is something that the program has been working toward since they merged, and it was a challenge for the coaches to build the new identity with the old rivalry of Armstrong and Cooper from the 1970s and 80s.
Coach Dan Charleston said it started by building the high school program with the youth program and the youth around the high schools, and the big lively crowd on Monday was a part of the culture they strived to create.
“You saw squirt teams here, peewee teams here, and they didn’t get in free,” Charleston said. “So they paid 10 bucks for their seven-, eight-, nine-, 10-, 11-, 12, 13-year-old kid to come watch us, and that’s exciting. And that’s something that the high school team, those boys that are in the locker room and the boys that are on the JV team, that’s something that they did.
“That has nothing to do with us coaches in terms of the fans. They won the games. You win, people want to see you. You win and the youth comes out. You win and good things happen.”
And regardless of what happens in the 2A section final, Charleston said that nothing can take away the feeling of skating off the ice after wins in the section quarterfinals and semifinals and seeing the crowd cheer and roar.
Nothing will take away the feeling of piling up at the net after the buzzer sounded Monday and having it fly back into the glass along with half the team.
State is a goal, but the journey has been fun so far.
“Win or lose, it doesn’t matter to me,” Charleston said. “Obviously, we are going to prepare the best that we can, but you can’t take those two games from our players ever, and that’s what we play for – for fun.”
Next up is eighth-ranked and second-seeded Delano, which defeated third-seeded Breck 4-2 in the other section semifinal. The final is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
This will be another tough opponent, but the underdog role won’t be anything new to the Wings.
“We have nothing to lose,” Charleston said. “We just go play our game. We do our thing. We do us, and hopefully, we make history.”
Wings 4, Orono 0
The 2A semifinal got off to a slow start for Armstrong/Cooper with Orono taking two shots on goal that junior goalie Owen Reeve easily stopped.
But senior defensemen Joe Campion and Jack Steinke each had blocked shots, and suddenly the momentum started to shift.
The Wings harassed Orono in the neutral zone and dominated possession for much of the first period. And that also led to the first goal of the game.
Senior forward Ben Anderson stole a puck near center ice, and he was able to put the puck on junior forward Noah Weisjahn’s stick for a one-on-one breakaway.
Weisjahn finished the play by slipping the puck through the legs of senior goalie Finn Grandy’s legs for a 1-0 lead just 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the game.
“I think they had us for about the first two, three minutes, and I was looking around at the coaches, and they were like, ‘Oh boy, we’re in one,’” Charleston said. “And then we just started playing our game and settling in.”
The Wings outshot the Spartans 10-5 in that first period. Junior forward Jack Potter also had a couple of chances by the net that were turned away, and senior forward Jack Campion also had a few shots on goal in the first period.
The first penalty of the game came with two minutes left in the first period when Weisjahn had to serve a minor penalty for too many men on the ice.
But the penalty kill stepped up again. Senior forward Austin Kuebelbeck had a huge poke check to push the puck away from the middle, and Jack Potter later had a poke check turn into a clear out of Armstrong/Cooper’s zone.
Orono came out firing early in the second period with three shots on goal that Reeve handled, but the Spartans once again had a man-advantage after a tripping penalty on junior forward Teddy Campion.
The penalty killers once again did their job, and Reeve made a key glove save to keep the 1-0 lead.
They were rewarded when Joe Campion blasted a slap shot from the point a few seconds later to make it 2-0.
The offense didn’t stop there. Armstrong/Cooper looked to have taken a 3-0 lead when Anderson hit Jack Campion on a breakaway. Jack Campion finished the play, and the puck looked to have crossed the line. But the net came off the moorings, and the referees whistled the play dead without a goal.
But the Wings did make it 3-0 with 2:51 left in the period when they went on their first power play of the game.
Sophomore forward Jonathan Essen hit junior defenseman Joe Potter at the point for a slap shot, and Matt Campion tipped in the shot for the goal.
A little later, Jack Campion almost added another goal with a 1-on-1 breakaway, but his shot was stopped by the chest of Grandy.
Armstrong/Cooper needed to kill two more penalties in the third period.
On the first penalty kill, senior forward Jacob Voorhees blocked a pass with his stick, and senior forward Nick Haugen stole a pass at the blue line to clear the zone. Orono had no shots on goal.
The second penalty kill had more of a push by the Spartans. Two quick shots were turned away by Reeve, and Orono called a timeout with 5:13 to go.
Out of the timeout, the Wings played stout in their own zone. Joe Campion blocked a shot, and Voorhees made a quick play with his stick to block a pass and push the puck into the corner. Kuebelbeck followed with a blocked shot, and senior defenseman Evan Axell stole a puck near the net on a wraparound attempt.
All of those plays were key to keep Armstrong/Cooper perfect on the penalty kill for the night.
And when the Spartans finally pulled their goalie for an extra skater, Weisjahn grabbed the puck and passed to Anderson, who buried the empty netter and clinched the win for the Wings.
“We have team concepts,” Charleston said. “We have guys who kill penalties. We have guys who forecheck. We have guys who score goals. You are getting unbelievable buy-in from each and every one of them, including goaltending.”
