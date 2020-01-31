Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey is not only in a new section this season but also dropped down to Class A.
The Wings (8-9-1 overall, 2-4-1 Northwest Suburban) are now in the 2A section instead of the 6AA section from a year ago.
So instead of dealing with teams like seventh-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall, eighth-ranked Benilde St. Margaret’s, 10th-ranked Edina, Academy of Holy Angels and Blake. Fourth-ranked Orono, Delano, Minneapolis co-op and Breck are some of the teams in the way of a state berth now.
While the road isn’t necessarily easier, coach Dan Charleston said it does give Armstrong/Cooper a chance to chase the dream of making it to state and challenging for a title.
“(6AA) has been a great section, but now we are in section 2A, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete and perform at that section,” Charleston said. “It gives them an opportunity to have a realistic chance of going to a state tournament and succeeding as a school and as a hockey program.”
The Wings still play in the Northwest Suburban Conference against top Class 2A teams like second-ranked Andover and fifth-ranked Maple Grove and also included non-conference games against teams like BSM.
Charleston said that the schedule prepares them to go into a highly competitive 2A section tournament where anyone can win. Orono (15-2-1) looks to be the top seed right now, but Delano, another 2A section team, just won a 3-2 game over Orono on Jan. 23.
Delano also upset Orono to make state last season, and a sixth-seeded Breck lost a close 2-1 game to Orono during the 2018 section finals. Breck, Delano and Orono do have multiple state berths in the section since the 2009-10 season with the Mustangs leading the way with six section titles during that stretch.
Minneapolis had also made the semifinals as a sixth seed a few times.
For the Wings to get by those high-end Class A squads, several things need to happen.
One will be the ability for each player to do their job and not try to do too much or cover up for someone else’s mistake, Charleston said.
The other will be the ability to put together a full game and realize the team’s full potential.
I know we have the personnel in the room to do what we need to do,” Charleston said. “It all has to come together. It really does. And if you look at any of the state championship teams, not taking anything away from them, but things just kind of line up. It falls together. They are having success through hard work. Certain lines are clicking. They are generating second and third scoring from third and fourth lines.
“That sort of stuff happens all the time, and that’s what makes it so special, magical.”
Holy Angels 5, Wings 2
Charleston said that the coaching staff can only do so much to get the players ready to go.
At the end of the day, it is on the players to execute. But in a 5-2 loss Jan. 21 to Holy Angels at New Hope Ice Arena, the Wings started slow and had what Charleston said was one of the worst first periods of the season.
Armstrong/Cooper showed its potential in a dominant second period and even controlled the game for much of the third period. But the first period proved to be the Wings’ undoing.
“I don’t think our team knows how good they are, and I don’t think they know the potential that they have,” Charleston said. “I am a little concerned because we are already in January, but if they can find a way to really believe in themselves, I think special things can happen.”
There were also some odd bounces that didn’t go Armstrong/Cooper’s way in the loss. Three shots hit the post. Senior assistant captain forward Ben Anderson had two shots that hit the post in the second period.
Holy Angels also had two goals go in early that Charleston said are ones that probably don’t normally go in. One was wobbly and took a strange bounce off the ice, and the other deflected off a defenseman and popped over junior goalie Owen Reeve’s head.
The Wings looked to be stealing back some momentum after a penalty kill in the second period, which included a blocked shot and clear by senior forward Nicholas Haugen and a shot off the post by Anderson, but Holy Angels scored again to make it 4-0.
Instead of quitting, however, the large deficit seemed to light a fire for the Wings. They started getting more physical along the boards and at center ice. They began to win the forecheck, and they started creating more opportunities.
Senior forward Austin Kuebelbeck hit Anderson for a 2-on-1 breakaway pass, and Anderson found senior captain forward Jack Campion to his left. Jack Campion finished the play by popping the puck into an open side of the net.
Jack Campion scored again with 4:17 to go in the second period. Senior defenseman Jack Steinke and Anderson earned the assists, and Jack Campion slid into the corner and was mobbed by teammates following the goal, which cut the deficit to 4-2.
Anderson hit the post again a little later, and a scramble at the net resulted in several more opportunities for the Wings before the buzzer.
The two teams tied with 10 shots on goal a piece in the second period, but Armstrong/Cooper was outshot 13-1 in the first period.
The Wings took the momentum from the second period into the third and outshot Holy Angels 22-7. But they ended up allowing another goal and not finding the back of the net again.
“This game might have helped us in a way in terms of how to bounce back or have adversity in front of you,” Charleston said. “We were battling. We didn’t shut it down. We didn’t pack it in. We didn’t quit.”
And learning from the mistakes that ultimately led to the loss will be key to playing the best hockey at the end of February and in March.
“Hopefully, we can do something special,” Charleston said. “I believe in the group. I know we can do it. We just have to tweak some things and just get back to playing our game.”
Osseo 7, Wings 5
The Wings didn’t start slow Jan. 23 in a 7-5 loss to Osseo at Dick Vraa Ice Arena, but they didn’t finish as strong.
Armstrong/Cooper led 5-2 headed into the third period, but the Wings allowed five unanswered goals in the third period and were outshot 16-7.
Junior forward Teddy Campion scored just over six minutes into the second period with assists to junior forward Ryan Badertscher and senior defenseman Mike Berns. Jack Campion scored three minutes later with assists to Berns and Anderson.
Anderson closed the period with two more goals. Jack Campion assisted on both, and junior forward Noah Weisjahn and sophomore forward Jonathan Essen added assists.
Jack Campion added a goal in the first period with assists to Anderson and Steinke.
Osseo came roaring back in the third with five goals.
Senior forward Cody Fischbach scored just over four minutes into the final period, and freshman forward Luke Sawicky added a power-play goal a little later. Junior defenseman Matt Holien tied the game with just under 10 minutes to go to tie the game at 5-5.
Senior forward Kamron Cline scored the eventual game-winner at the 10:34 mark, and junior forward Daniel Ellingson scored on an empty netter with two seconds to go.
Reeve had 30 saves, and Dale Pfannenstein finished with 28.
Wings 6, Minneapolis 2
Armstrong/Cooper snapped its four-game losing streak Jan. 25 with a 6-2 win over 2A section opponent Minneapolis co-op at New Hope Ice Arena.
Anderson collected three assists in the second period and finished with four. Essen had two goals in the second period, and Jack Campion had a goal and an assist.
Senior defenseman Joe Campion had a goal and two assists, and Weisjahn also had a goal and an assist. Senior forward Jacob Vorhees, senior defensman Evan Axell, junior defenseman Joe Potter and Teddy Campion also had assists.
Reeve stopped 15 of 17 shots.
