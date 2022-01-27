Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey made a few mistakes early on Jan. 20 against Osseo at Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena, but even after falling behind by three goals, the Wings kept fighting.
Two goals in both the second and third periods allowed Armstrong/Cooper (5-9-2 overall, 1-5-2 Northwest Suburban Conference) to force a 4-4 tie after a scoreless overtime where both teams had chances to win.
The game-tying goal came with 10.2 seconds to go with senior goalie Reid Lucas pulled to allow a 6-on-5 advantage. Osseo (1-10-2, 0-6-1) did a good job of keeping the puck away from the net and making it difficult for the Wings to get onsides but needed a timeout to get some rest with 36.7 seconds to go.
But as the seconds ticked away, Armstrong/Cooper kept fighting, and it was sophomore forward Tanner Rausch who just took a slapshot near the blue line to get the puck toward the net with all the traffic around.
Rausch, who had received the puck from sophomore forward Charlie Goergen, ended up getting the goal as the traffic affected senior goalie Jake Regan’s save opportunity.
The game went to overtime, and both teams had shots in the eight minutes of extra time. Osseo sophomore forward Ty Prokop had two shots saved, and forward Alec Bjork, a junior from Maranatha Christian Academy, had a breakaway chance saved.
Lucas stopped three other shots, but all of the opportunities weren’t on the Orioles’ side. Junior forward Sam Burns, sophomore forward Jameson Essen and Rausch all had clear shots that were saved by Regan.
Jameson Essen also had a shot blocked, though the buzzer sounded before any team could score again.
The tie was welcome following the slow start that had the Orioles build a multiple goal lead.
Osseo started with a goal by senior defenseman Gaborik Olson on passes by junior forward Luke Sawicky and junior defenseman Kameron Konsela.
Six minutes later, Sawicky took advantage of a power play with his first goal of the game after passes by senior captain Rudy Runyon and Olson.
A clear attempt and line change didn’t go as planned either early in the second period for the Wings, as the puck was turned over at center ice, leaving Olson free to break toward the net.
Olson scored to make it 3-0, and the score remained that way until mid-way through the period.
But while the shots advantage was with the Orioles early on, the passing by Armstrong/Cooper improved, and it led to two goals to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Wings were able to get out on a 3-on-2 breakaway, and passes from sophomore forwards Dane Yeager and Aidan Cook crossed the puck from the right to left. Senior forward Jonathan Essen cleanly received the puck and slapped it past Regan for the first Wings’ goal.
With just over three minutes to go, Junior defenseman Jamen Malone found Rausch near the boards on the right, and he just shot the puck toward the net.
Goergen was there and he spun around and stuck his stick out to redirect the puck past Regan to make it a one-goal game.
Sawicky did score in the final minute of the period with an assist to senior forward/defenseman Troy Dechmann to make it 4-2 Orioles, but the third period was all Armstrong/Cooper.
The Wings had an 11-5 shots on goal advantage, and they took advantage of a power play less than five minutes into the period.
Junior defenseman Cole Majkozak was able to get a pass from Malone while next to the net. Majkozak finished the play with a blast past Regan on his stick side to cut the deficit to 4-3.
After the game was tied, Prokop did have a clean shot toward the net with under five seconds to go, but Lucas was able to turn the puck away for the save, preserving the eventual tie.
Lucas finished with 25 saves, and Regan had 28 for Osseo.
Providence Academy 6, Wings 1
Armstrong/Cooper hosted Providence Academy Jan. 22 at New Hope Ice Arena and fell 6-1.
The Wings outshot Providence Academy 29-24, but the penalty kill had a tough time, allowing goals on two of five power plays.
Armstrong/Cooper also allowed two short-handed goals while finishing 1-for-6 on its power plays.
Max Burns scored the lone goal with assists to Malone and Goergen in the third period.
Lucas stopped 18 shots in the net.
