Armstrong/Cooper boys Alpine skiing looks to have an experienced lineup in the shortened 2021 season with several skiers expected back.
Seniors Carter Schoenberg, Matthew Shapiro and John Zimmer (Cooper), juniors Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers, Owen Smith (Cooper) and Zerind Spore and freshman Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers all raced on varsity a year ago.
Schoenberg and Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers were two of the top skiers for the boys a year ago, finishing 27th and 28th respectively during the conference season.
Schoenberg was 34th in the 5A section meet in 1 minute, 14.13 seconds, and Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers was 40th in 1:15.61.
Cooper’s Smith finished 51st at sections in 1:21.06, and Shapiro was next in 54th in 1:23.05. Shapiro finished 48th overall during the conference season.
Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers was 59th overall during the conference season. He was 76th at sections in 1:45.21.
Spore was 74th overall in the conference season, and he took 64th at sections in 1:25.88. Cooper’s Zimmer finished 72nd at sections in 1:36.2.
Others who skied during the conference season were senior Suneil Jurgensen (70th), freshman Treffen Spore (87th), Jack Anderson (91st), Andrew Ganger (95th) and Brennen Aubrecht (97th).
The 2021 season will be shortened to five conference meets and a section meet. The Minnesota State High School League has not finalized postseason plans, however. Fall teams in 2020 did not have state meets.
Practices for the 2021 season resumed on Jan. 4 after a pause since late November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first meet of the season is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard at Taylors Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.