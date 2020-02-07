“It means alot, especially after the year I’ve had.”
Armstrong/Cooper Alpine skiing senior Jenny Krey said those words while fighting back tears Feb. 6 following the 5A section at Afton Alps.
Krey qualified for her first state appearance with a 13th-place time of 1 minute, 10.48 seconds, which was good enough to keep her season alive as the ninth of 10 individual qualifiers.
The feelings were mixed, of course, as the excitement of making it to state and battling through a season marked by personal loss were both evident.
It was a tough grind for Krey this season, but skiing was an outlet for her throughout the year, as well.
“It was a lot, especially with all the emotional things that have happened,” Krey said. “But it felt good, just because it’s my favorite thing to do – just go out and have fun and think about race-to-race … just getting better.”
This state appearance does mean so much more to Krey than just the relief of hard work paying off, and it is a fitting reward, one that brings some fun and joy, as well.
She hit the slopes on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
But to her, making state and participating with other state competition is what she is most excited about. Krey said she is ready for the experience to be nerve wracking, but she expects it to be a good time.
“A lot of my friends already qualified the other day for it, so I get to go out and race with them and have fun.” Krey said. “I have been working for it all of high school, so it feels good to finally do it.”
As for the section race, Krey was in the mix for state after her first run. She was in ninth with a time of 35.69 on the first course.
She was quick and agile as she zig-zagged around the gates and was happy with the result.
The race to state was tighter after her second run, where she finished the other course in 34.79 – the 18th fastest time.
That led to a little bit of nervousness before the final results were made official.
Coach Cameron Opel was even trying to do calculations by the tent to figure out if she was going.
“My first run was good, but my second run wasn’t as good,” Krey said. “I was just kind of hoping.”
Krey credited the difference in runs to the course setter. She had run a course set by the first setter but not the second. And the lack of experience with a setter can be difficult because a skier doesn’t know what to expect with the difficulty of turns and overall layout.
Luckily for Krey, she didn’t have to be surprised during awards. Opel came up to her following the coaches’ meeting and let her know right away that the state dream was coming true.
Other girls results
There were five other girls in the section race for Armstrong/Cooper, including three seniors that closed their high school skiing careers.
Freshman Alexis Schoenberg was second on the team with a 32nd-place finish in 1:20.08. Schoenberg had a time of 41.94 on her first run and moved up with a time of 38.14 on her second run.
Seniors Adriana Kunze, Anne-Sofie Ravn and Anastasia Holm were all next. Kunze finished 56th in 1:27.27. Kunze’s first run was in 45.37, which was the 53rd fastest on the course. She fell a few place in the second run with a time of 41.9.
Ravn took 61st in 1:28.52 with a first run of 45.41 and a second run of 43.11. Holm was next in 69th in 1:32.91 with a first run of 47.65 and a second run of 45.26.
Sophomore Morgan Townshend finished 91st in 2:40.56 with a first run of 1:53.38 and a second run of 47.18.
Boys results
For the boys, six Armstrong students and two Cooper students participated.
Junior Carter Schoenberg led the way in 34th place in 1:14.13. His first run was in 36.21, and his second run was in 37.92.
Sophomore Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers was next in 40th in 1:15.61 with a first run of 36.3 and a second run of 39.31.Cooper sophomore Owen Smith was next in 51st in 1:21.06 with a first run of 39.49 and a second run of 41.57.
Junior Matthew Shapiro was 54th in 1:23.05 with a first run of 39.41 and a second run of 43.64, and senior Anthony Rausch closed his high school career with a 61st-place finish in 1:24.77. His first run was in 41.34, and his second run was in 43.43.
Sophomore Zerind Spore was next in 64th in 1:25.88 with a first run of 42.33 and a second run of 43.55. Cooper junior John Zimmer took 72nd in 1:36.2. His first run was in 47.1, and his second run was in 49.1.
Eighth-grader Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers was the last skier down in 76th in 1:45.21. His first run was in 40.96, and his second run was in 1:04.25.
