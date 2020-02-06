Senior captain Jennifer Krey was seven places shy of advancing to the Alpine skiing state tournament for the Armstrong/Cooper girls team last season.
Krey is hoping to make the cut in 2020 and seems to be on the right path following a fifth-place overall Northwest Suburban Conference finish.
“She has definitely been working since the end of last year with a ton of motivation to make state this year,” Opel said. “She has been training in the offseason, and she’s a much stronger skier than she was last year.”
There is the adversity of trying to improve more than everyone around you while also performing at a high level in pressure-filled situations, but Krey is also dealing with personal tragedy and still having the best season of her high school career.
The final conference race of the season was Jan. 31 at Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area, and she took fourth overall with a conference season-best time of 55.74 seconds. That gave her enough points for a first-team all-conference selection as the fifth-best skier in the 2020 NWSC season.
Krey finished with 384 total points after counting her four best conference races out of five.
“Skiing is something that’s been a big part of her family and for her and something that she loves,” Opel said. “It’s been incredible to watch her be able to come out and compete this season and see her ability to persevere through her difficult time right now and still see the success that she’s seen.
“Everyone’s rooting for Jenny to continue to be successful, and we were all supporting her in her state ambitions.”
Krey has work to do, but conference prepares her for some of the competition she will see in the 5A section, which includes last year’s team qualifiers Minnetonka and Orono.
Seniors Emma Hiebert and Maddie Kalenberg and junior Erin Hoelzel (Brainerd co-op), junior Marta Pendergast (Wayzata), sophomore Ava Pihlstrom (Blake) and freshman Kendall Quall (NW Alpine) are all back after making state as individuals last season. Four others graduated.
If Krey can advance, it will be well-deserved.
“You have to be a pretty elite athlete to qualify individually for state in our section,” Opel said.
Girls finish sixth overall
Krey was key in Armstrong/Cooper’s sixth-place overall finish in the conference, finishing with 38 points.
Krey, who had runs of 28.01 and 27.73, also helped the team take sixth in the final meet on Jan. 31 with a 424. Chisago Lakes won the meet with a 602.
But there were other performances that were not only key but show promise in the future.
Freshman Alexis Schoenberg finished 33rd in the conference and was 24th in the final race in 1:03.72. Schoenberg, who was shy of the all-conference list by 10 spots, finished her first run 32.47 and her second run in 31.25.
“Schoenberg’s been putting in a lot of work to improve, and she likes to compete,” Opel said. “She is going to be a girl that going to step into leadership roles on the team and be one of our top skiers in the years to come.”
Adriana Kunze was 42nd in the conference, and Anne-Sofie Ravn was 54th. But in the final race, Ravn finished 35th in 1:10.68, and Kunze was 39th in 1:11.21.
Ravn’s first run was in 35.52, and her second run was in 35.16. Kunze’s first run was in 36.08, and her second run was in 35.13.
Anastasia Holm and Morgan Townshend finished 61st and 64th in the conference, respectively. Holm was 49th in the final race in 1:14.12 (37.67, 36.45), and Townshend took 59th in 1:17.94 (38.7, 39.24).
Marley Marty was 94th in the conference after a 73rd-place finish in the last race in 1:31.12 (45.9, 45.22). Mia Marty did not finish her second run but still ended up 84th overall in the conference.
“We have a lot of girls without significant race backgrounds or frankly, any race backgrounds,” Opel said. “These are the girls that come out and practice and train. They may not be earning the same results as some of the girls that have been racing for years and years, but the progress that we see as coaches is something we’re really proud of – how far these girls have come in their individual ability to compete and improve.
“There is a lot of dedication and heart.”
Chisago Lakes also won the team conference championship with 65 points. Centennial (55) and Blaine (53) were second and third.
Cambridge’s Cierra Karels won the conference title with a perfect 400 points, and Anoka’s Stella Gronski finished second with 392. Chisago Lakes’ Sophie Janzig (391) and Anoka’s Elise Pinewski (386) finished third and fourth.
Boys finish seventh
The Armstrong/Cooper boys finished seventh overall as a team in the conference with 24 points. The boys were also seventh in the final race with a 368.
Junior Carter Schoenberg led the boys with a 27th-place overall finish in the conference, and Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers was 28th.
But in the final race, Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers was the top finisher. He was 26th in 59.92 (30.04, 29.88). Schoenberg was 37th in 1:03.17 (30.99, 32.18).
“They have had some great leadership for the team,” Opel said. “They practice hard, are dedicated and those are two more guys that didn’t grow up ski racing like a lot of the kids that are earning all-conference podium spots.”
Both Schoenberg and Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers have been skiing for the past three to four years, and they were still in the hunt for all-conference, which Opel said is fun to watch.
“They push each other to improve,” Opel said. “They are quick studies, and I am excited that they have more years of skiing for Armstrong/Cooper.”
Matthew Shapiro finished 48th in the conference and was 43rd in the final meet in 1:03.89 (32.22, 31.67). Cooper’s Owen Smith was 53rd in the conference and 53rd in the final race in 1:05.46 (33.18, 32.28).
Eighth-grader Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers finished 59th in the conference after taking 57th in 1:06.11 (33.17, 32.94) in the final race. Anthony Rausch and Zerind Spore finished 69th and 74th in conference, respectively, but Spore was one spot ahead of Rausch in the final race.
Spore was 61st in 1:08.67 (35.52, 33.15), and Rausch was 62nd in 1:08.71 (34.16, 34.53).
Suneil Jurgensen didn’t race in the final race but finished 70th in conference.
Chisago Lakes won the meet with a 633 and also claimed the conference title with 55 points. Andover and Blaine tied for second with 47 points.
Chisago Lakes’ August Brown and Zach Hennen finished first and second overall in the conference.
