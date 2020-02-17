Senior Jenny Krey reached state for the first time in her high school career and went down the slopes for Armstrong/Cooper Alpine skiing for one last meet Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Krey finished both of her runs and ended up 50th overall out of 88 individuals in 1 minute, 25.33 seconds.
She was 45th on the red course in 44.82, and she was 56th on the blue course in 40.51.
Eagan’s Sophia Palmquist won the individual state title in 1:14.25, and Lakeville North’s Peyton Servais was second in 1:14.52.
The third through 10th medalists were Minneapolis co-op’s Elsa Peterson (1:14.6), Orono’s Cordelia Sherwood (1:14.89), Prior Lake’s Ashley George (1:15.81), Minnetonka’s Grace Torgerson (1:15.97), Stillwater’s Kirsten Anderson (1:16), White Bear Lake’s Margaret Blanding (1:17.85), Wayzata’s Marta Pendergast (1:17.94) and Duluth East’s Lauren Carlson (1:18.73).
Lakeville North won the state team title, and Stillwater and Orono were second and third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.