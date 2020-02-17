p2 spt roa roc Alpine krey
Buy Now

Armstrong/Cooper senior Jenny Krey makes her way around a flag Feb. 12 in the Alpine skiing state tournament at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Krey finished 50th overall.

 (Staff Photo by Brad O'Neill)

Senior Jenny Krey reached state for the first time in her high school career and went down the slopes for Armstrong/Cooper Alpine skiing for one last meet Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Krey finished both of her runs and ended up 50th overall out of 88 individuals in 1 minute, 25.33 seconds.

She was 45th on the red course in 44.82, and she was 56th on the blue course in 40.51.

Eagan’s Sophia Palmquist won the individual state title in 1:14.25, and Lakeville North’s Peyton Servais was second in 1:14.52.

The third through 10th medalists were Minneapolis co-op’s Elsa Peterson (1:14.6), Orono’s Cordelia Sherwood (1:14.89), Prior Lake’s Ashley George (1:15.81), Minnetonka’s Grace Torgerson (1:15.97), Stillwater’s Kirsten Anderson (1:16), White Bear Lake’s Margaret Blanding (1:17.85), Wayzata’s Marta Pendergast (1:17.94) and Duluth East’s Lauren Carlson (1:18.73).

Lakeville North won the state team title, and Stillwater and Orono were second and third.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments