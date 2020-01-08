Armstrong/Cooper Alpine skiing brings back several girls and boys to the slopes this season.
Senior Jenny Krey is looking to make the leap to state for the girls in 2020 after missing a berth by seven places a year ago in the 5A section meet at Alpine Alps.
She ended up 25th at sections with a time of 1 minute, 12.54 seconds, and that was in blizzard-like conditions.
Senior Anastasia Holm, junior Adrian Kunze and freshman Alexis Schoenberg also return to varsity for the girls.
Holm and Schoenberg were 71st and 72nd at sections last season, and Kunze was 81st.
Junior Carter Schoenberg is back for the boys after taking 52nd at sections a year ago, and junior Matthew Shapiro, sophomore Jackson Kubitscheck-Meyers, sophomore Owen Smith and eighth-grader Jameson Kubitscheck-Meyers also return for the boys.
Shapiro was 57th at sections, and Jackson Kubitscheck-Meyers was 60th. Jameson Kubitscheck-Meyers finished 79th, and Smith, who is from Cooper, took 62nd at sections.
Opening the season
Armstrong/Cooper opened the 2019-20 season Dec. 17 at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard.
The boys took seventh with 436 points.
Jackson Kubitscheck-Meyers finished eighth in 1:14.07, and Schoenberg was 14th in 1:17.59. Shapiro took 37th in 1:28.28, and Smith was 39th in 1:29.16.
Jameson Kubitscheck-Meyers was 42nd in 1:30.47, and Zerind Spore (1:47.86) and Suneil Jurgensen (1:50.07) were 65th and 66th.
Anthony Rausch (1:51.11) and Ben Sutton (2:22.07) were 68th and 80th.
The girls also finished seventh with 342 points.
Krey was fifth in 59.41, and Kunze took 39th in 1:13.31. Schoenberg finished 43rd in 1:14.71, and Holm took 51st in 1:19.97.
Sofie Ravn finished 66th in 1:36.53, and Nina Kunze (2:36.35) and Morgan Townshend (4:05.63) were 79th and 82nd.
