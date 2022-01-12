Armstrong/Cooper boys and girls Alpine skiing look to build depth in 2022.
Seniors Jackson Kubitschek-Meyers and Zerind Spore and sophomore Jameson Kubitschek-Myers return to the boys team, and junior Alexis Schoenberg is back to lead the girls squad.
All four of those skiers raced in the 5A section meet a year ago, which had a different format due to the pandemic with the race being split into two times. Last year’s season also stretched to March due to the season’s start being pushed back.
So far there have been two Northwest Suburban Conference races this season. There will be three more to name all-conference finishers and team champions, and sections and state will follow.
Sections and state will be back in early to mid-February in 2022. The 5A section meet is on Feb. 8 at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard, and the state meet is Feb. 16 at Giant’s Ridge Golf and Ski Resort.
Boys Alpine
The boys team of course has three back with experience from last year’s section meet in Jackson and Jameson Kubitschek-Myers and Zerind Spore.
Jameson and Jackson Kubitschek-Myers were both All-Northwest Suburban Conference honorable mentions last year. Jameson Kubitschek-Myers was 68th at sections with a combined time of 1 minute, 21.85 seconds, and Jackson Kubitschek-Myers took 85th at sections in 1:43.9.
Spore finished 74th at sections in 1:27.1.
Also joining them this season are Jack Anderson, Brecker Swanson, Alex Miller, Brennen Aubrecht, Diego Umana, Jefferson Kubitschek-Myers and Treffen Spore.
Girls Alpine
The girls team is expected to be led by Schoenberg, who was an all-conference honorable mention.
Schoenberg took 55th at sections last season in 1:25.82.
Also joining are Megan Swanson, Aniella Sutton, Sarah Francis, Mary Toth, Melia Klein, Akyra Hoffman and Sylvia Nygard.
NWSC second race
The boys and girls Alpine teams traveled to Trollhaugen for the second of five Northwest Suburban Conference races this season.
The boys team was sixth overall with a 407.
Jameson Kubitschek-Myers took 25th overall in 1:06.18 with a first run of 32.56 and a second run of 33.62, and Swanson took 31st in 1:07.85 with a first run of 33.12 and a second run of 34.73.
Anderson was third on the team, taking 36th in 1:09.43 with a first run in 33.17 and a second run in 36.26. Zerind (1:12.56) and Treffen Spore (1:12.59) were 44th and 45th.
Zerind Spore’s first run was in 35.21 and the second run was in 37.35. Treffen Spore’s first run was in 34.92 and the second run was in 37.67.
Jefferson Kubitschek-Myers (1:19.45) and Miller (1:19.79) were 59th and 60th to finish the team scoring. Jefferson Kubitschek-Myers’ first run was in 37.81 and the second run was in 41.64. Miller’s first run was in 38.45 and the second run was in 41.34.
Jackson Kubitschek-Myers finished 68th in 1:25.09 with a first run of 31.75 and a second run of 53.34. Umana (1:26.27) and Aubrecht (1:26.81) were 70th and 71st.
Umana’s first run was in 41.17 and the second run was in 45.1, and Aubrecht’s first run was in 41.03 and the second run was in 45.78.
Blaine won the meet with a 633. Andover’s Brandon Schroeder won the individual race title in 58.06.
The girls team took ninth overall with a 274.
Schoenberg led the squad with a 23rd-place finish in 1:04.88 with a first run of 30.78 and a second run of 34.1.
Swanson was second on the team, finishing 48th in 1:15.93 with a first run of 36.46 and a second run of 39.47. Sutton took 64th in 1:26.93 with a first run of 40.55 and a second run of 46.38.
Francis finished 68th in 1:28.27 with a first run of 41.8 and a second run of 46.47, and Toth (1:42.47) and Klein (1:43.29) finished 75th and 76th.
Toth’s first run was in 48.02 and the second run was in 54.45. Klein’s first run was in 50.84 and the second run was in 52.45.
Hoffman finished the team scoring with a 79th-place finish in 1:53.19 with a first run of 52.51 and a second run in 1:00.68. Nygard added an 80th-place finish in 1:58.38 with a first run of 55.33 and a second run of 1:03.05.
Chisago Lakes won the team title with a 585, and Anoka’s Stella Gronski won the individual race title in 54.29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.