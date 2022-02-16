Armstrong/Cooper Alpine girls skiing took 17th overall with a 117.5 Feb. 8 in the 5A section meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard in Taylor’s Falls.

Alexis Schoenberg led the squad with a 66th-place finish in 1 minute, 20.51 seconds (43.65, 36.86), and Megan Swanson was next in 1:27.04 (41.66, 45.38).

Sarah Francis tied for 75th in 1:28.58 (43.51, 45.07), and Aniella Sutton finished 88th in 1:36.5 (46.18, 50.32).

Melia Klein and Akyra Hoffman also participated. Klein finished 92md in 1:45.81 (51.87, 53.94), and Hoffman was 94th in 1:54.38 (56.45, 57.93).

Minnetonka won the section title, and Blake took runner-up. Both teams made state.

Individual state qualifiers were Orono senior Riviera Wock (first), Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Grace Horejsi (fifth), Orono senior Harper Randolph (sixth), St. Cloud senior Ashley Stolt (ninth), Wayzata eighth-grader Sonja Pendergast (10th), Brainerd sophomore Lauren Kalenberg (11th), St,. Cloud junior Abby Wright (13th), Brainerd sophomore Calia Chaney (14th), Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Lara DePauw (15th) and St. Cloud sophomore Ella Dols (16th).

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments