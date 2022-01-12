Last season was a special one for Armstrong boys Nordic skiing with the first state champion in program history and a fifth-place team finish at the state meet.
Of course, graduate and 2021 state champion Roger Anderson was the top skier on the team for several years, and fellow all-conference skiers Leif Sicora (76th at state) and Owen Hansmann (104th at state) do leave some gaps on the varsity team.
But the squad was so deep a year ago that the expected top four varsity skiers in 2022 also earned All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections.
Juniors Noah Breker (49th, 22 minutes, 43.1 seconds) and Alex Omodt (46th, 22:39.7), who both had top-50 finishes at state, look to lead the team now.
Sophomore Boden Sundell was 76th at state last season in 23:20.4, and senior Thomas Whitehouse finished 114th at state in 24:10.1.
While needing six skiers to score in the conference meet, four skiers are counted in the 6A section meet which means that the Falcons squad still has a very solid starting lineup.
Junior Matthew Sweeney is on varsity this season, and he has been fourth and fifth on the team in two races so far.
Senior Noah Peterson, junior Nathan Majewski, freshman Bjorn Orstad and eighth-grader Joshua Sweeney have been in the top 10 on the team in the first two races, and Junior Haakon Hanson and freshman Samiel Majewski have been two of the top 10 skiers in the first two races, as well.
NWSC Skate
The season opened Dec. 16 in a 4K state meet at Elm Creek with the Falcons taking second behind Maple Grove with a 455. The Crimson had a 456.
Omodt was third overall in 9:48, and Breker was sixth in 10:04. Sundell was right behind in seventh, also in 10:04 but just behind with the tiebreaker.
Whitehouse was 12th in 10:36, and Matthew Sweeney took 22nd in 11:36 to finish the team scoring.
Peterson was 27th in 11:44, and Nathan Majewski was 33rd in 12:02. Orstad finished 36th in 12:11, and Hanson (12:36) and Joshua Sweeney (12:48) were 45th and 46th, respectively.
NWSC Classic
The Falcons’ second race of the season was Dec. 22 in a 5K classic race at Hyland Park. They finished first with a 473.
Breker was second overall in 13:54, and Omodt was third in 13:56. Sundell took sixth in 14:10, and Matthew Sweeney (15:14) and Whitehouse (15:15) were 10th and 11th to finish the team scoring.
Orstad was 27th in 16:45, and Peterson took 29th in 16:48. Nathan Majewski was 30th in 16:49, and Samuel Majewski finished 33rd in 17:08. Joshua Sweeney finished 34th in 17:28.
