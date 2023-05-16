johah pappas

Armstrong’s Jonah Pappas, 9, gets in the way of Champlin Park’s Gavin Bosch, 20, during their game.

 (Photo by Mark Bloom)

Robbinsdale Armstrong boys and girls lacrosse were both in action last week with both defeating Osseo/Park Center on May 8, before both losing to Maple Grove on May 10. The boys then defeated Champlin Park on May 12, while the girls dropped a tough one to Wayzata.

 

