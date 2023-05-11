Both Robbinsdale Armstrong and Park Center/Columbia Heights baseball were kept busy last week with seven games between them, as the Falcons lost to Edina and Anoka on May 1 and 2, respectively, while Park Center/Columbia Heights lost to Bloomington Kennedy on May 1.
Armstrong at Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha
Robbinsdale Armstrong came out on top of a game against Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha on Friday, as the team defeated PCM 10-2. The result is a somewhat quieter version of the 12-7 win the Falcons earned over PCM last season.
Matthew Sweeney starred in the matchup with five innings pitched giving up four hits and one earned run while striking out three. Wyatt Simpson added two innings pitched of his own, while AJ Kuelbelbeck had two hits and two runs batted in.
Robbinsdale Armstrong Results
Armstrong began the week’s action with a difficult 14-4 loss at home to Edina on May 1, which saw the Falcons fall behind quickly as the Hornets scored 11 runs in the first two innings. Armstrong improved late in the game, scoring three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth.
The Falcons’ tough start to the week continued on May 2 as they lost 6-5 to Anoka at Castle Field, marking their fourth conference loss of the season. Robbinsdale Armstrong faced Osseo at home on May 4, earning their first win of the week with a narrow 10-9 walk-off victory over the Orioles.
Armstrong baseball played four games the following week, hosting Maple Grove on Tuesday, May 9, before traveling to Rogers and Centennial on May 10 and 11. They ended the week hosting Blaine on Friday, May 12.
Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Results
PCM baseball almost found its third win of the season on May 1 as it fell 7-3 to Bloomington Kennedy on the road to go 2-3 in conference play.
The tides turned to the favor of Park Center/Columbia Heights on May 3 as it defeated St. Anthony Village 2-0 on the road, upsetting their Tri-Metro conference opponents to go 3-3 in conference play.
PCM baseball played four games the following week, hosting Robbinsdale Cooper on Monday, May 8, before playing DeLaSalle on Wednesday, May 10. They ended the week at Richfield on May 12.
