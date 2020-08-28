It took five years, but the Champlin LoGators are moving on in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state amateur tournament.
Champlin cruised to a 12-2 win over the Victoria Vics in seven innings Aug. 22 at Joe Schleper Stadium in Shakopee. It was the first time in five straight appearances that the LoGators have won a Class B state game.
“This is our fifth straight year, and we finally got the monkey off of our back a little bit,” catcher and manager Matt Marek said. “The boys came in with a little extra intensity, and we got the job done.”
Jerry Gooley was his usual dominant self with eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks. But the bats also came alive in a big way.
The LoGators nearly batted around twice and finished with 12 hits, scoring runs in each of the first four innings including five times in the third and four times in the fourth.
Left fielder Ethan Mocchi (3-for-4), center fielder Jack Puder (2-for-3), shortstop Bryce Nelson (2-for-4) and third baseman Dylan Wilson (2-for-3) all had multiple hits.
Nelson also had three RBIs and three runs scored, and Wilson added three RBIs and a run scored. Puder collected two RBIs, and Mocchi scored twice.
Right fielder Jeff Heuer and second baseman Jon Koenig each scored twice and added a hit a piece, and Marek also had a hit and a run scored. Designated hitter Ryan Bruns scored the other run.
Nelson, Wilson and Puder all played on Blaine’s high school team in 2019.
“It is really good to see that the moment isn’t too big for them,” Marek said.
Mocchi had been in the Northwoods League for the Mankato Moondogs, and he told Marek he was going to be at Class B state just a few days before the game.
“I had a feeling that he was going to have a big game,” Marek said. “Just playing in (the Northwoods League) that long and playing every day and seeing the pitching there, I think it really benefited him.”
The offensive fireworks got underway early with two runs scoring on an error by Victoria left fielder Trey Cavello.
Bruns reached on an error, and Marek singled to center to put two on with one out. Mocchi followed with a single to left, but Cavello misplayed the ball allowing both Bruns and Marek to score.
The LoGators batted around in the bottom of the third and scored five times.
Mocchi singled and Heuer walked before Koenig loaded the bases with a single to left. A wild pitch brought home Mocchi to make it 4-0.
Corey Binger relieved Riley Sweeney on the mound, and Nelson didn’t let him get comfortable.
Nelson roped a 2-run double down the right-field line to bring home Heuer and Koenig.
Wilson followed with an infield single to second base to put runners on the corners, and Puder knocked home Nelson on an RBI single to left-center that also put Wilson on third.
Puder later stole second base, but the ball got into center field on an errant throw by catcher Jeffrey Kressler. That brought home Wilson to make it 8-0.
Mocchi started the fourth with a single, just like the third, and Champlin brought eight to the plate and scored four more times.
Heuer doubled down the right-field line to put runners on second and third with no outs. Koenig later walked to load the bases, and Nelson followed with an RBI single to right.
Wilson followed with a 2-run single to right to bring home Heuer and Koenig, and Puder added an RBI on a sacrifice fly to plate Nelson and make it 12-1.
The other Champlin run came in the bottom of the third when Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to bring Nelson home.
Marek said he couldn’t pinpoint exactly what caused the lineup to click, but pregame batting practice was a little bit more structured than in the past.
“I don’t think we burned as much energy in the pregame, and I think that had a little bit to do with it,” Marek said. “At the same time, I think guys came in locked in. They were doing a really good job of getting their pitch to hit and doing damage with it.”
Gooley did the rest on the mound.
He struck out five in the first three innings and stranded a one-out double in the first.
Gooley allowed a two-out double by first baseman Matt Dolan in the fourth and an RBI single by Cavello in the fourth, but he had a 1-2-3 fifth inning with two more strikeouts and stranded a two-out double in the sixth.
Cavello singled off Gooley to lead off the seventh, and he later scored on a dropped flyball by Josh Peterson with two outs. But Gooley finished the game by getting Kressler to hit a grounder to Koenig.
“(Gooley) is pretty unflappable,” Marek said. “He kind of got the same mentality whether it is an early June, non-league game or a state tournament game.”
The Logators next play the Miesville Mudhens at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, and the winner of that game will play the winner of Chanhassen and Northfield at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
If Champlin defeats the Mudhens, it will guarantee another game on Labor Day weekend as the state tournament becomes double elimination when four teams are left.
“Everybody was feeling pretty good coming into this past weekend, and I think everyone is feeling pretty good about next weekend too,” Marek said. “We are definitely ready to go. I wish it was Saturday already.”
Miesville shut out the top seed out of the Metro Minny League, Coon Rapids, 5-0 on Aug. 23. Marek said they have solid hitters and a really good ace pitcher in Jacob Dickmeyer, who threw a four-hit shutout against the Redbirds.
“They’re a veteran team,” Marek said. “They know what it takes to win ball games, and you don’t want to get in a slugfest with them because one through nine, they are really good up-and-down the lineup.”
