Coming up

Champlin hosts Stillwater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Noble Sports Park. The Alumni game is at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26 with another game against Baseball 365 at 5 p.m. Sunday. The LoGators travel to Coon Rapids at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, and travel to Victoria to play Minnetonka at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.