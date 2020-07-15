Wins were not coming easy for the Champlin LoGators as the shortened 2020 Metro Minny League season began.
But that changed last week with a 3-1 win July 10 over Anoka and a 6-1 win July 12 over Andover. In both games, pitching was key, and enough offense was generated to back it up.
The LoGators (11-6 overall, 2-3 Metro Minny) were blown out 11-2 by Class B third-ranked Blaine in the league opener on June 30. They then fell 10-2 to Andover on July 7 and 6-1 to Coon Rapids on July 8.
Blaine (9-3-1, 3-0) and Coon Rapids (8-2, 5-0) are the top two teams in the Metro Minny League so far.
Things changed on July 10 when Jerry Gooley pitched eight strong innings and Matt Marek drove in Ryan Bruns twice for a tough victory over Anoka at Noble Sports Park.
“It was a must win game for sure,” Marek said. “We started out 0-3 in the league, and that is not how you really want to start out.”
Champlin followed that up on July 12 with another clutch performance on the mound at Andover. Zach Heckert threw six solid innings for the win, and Bryce Nelson drove in four runs with a 4-for-5 day.
The quick turnaround after starting with a three-game losing streak within the league is big during a season that has been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LoGators were in fourth place in the league after Sunday’s win and were just a half game behind Anoka for third with nine league games left in the season.
Marek said that finding ways to manufacture runs when facing tougher pitching is going to be a big key for a postseason run.
“We still feel really good about where we’re at,” Marek said. “We just really like the team we have this year. … We are building for the end of the year, and hopefully, we peak at the right time.”
As for dealing with the pandemic, the Minnesota Baseball Association now has new guidelines in place since July 3. The guidelines state that only a team with a confirmed COVID-19 positive player from a confirmed nasal swab has to quarantine for two weeks or test negative before resuming play.
The guidelines allow for teams and umpires that were involved in a game with a team that has a positive COVID-19 player does not need to be tested and can resume playing. All players who do test positive must contact teams they played in the previous week.
So far there have been zero confirmed cases in the three weeks that Minnesota state amateur baseball teams have been playing.
But as a manager and vice-president of the Metro Minny League, Marek said he does have a little bit of worry for his team and other teams in the league, especially for the scenario of someone testing positive a few days before the playoffs.
“I don’t anticipate the season getting halted or canceled just with the ways things are going in Minnesota,” Marek said. “I told the guys that if one of us tests positive, get tested as soon as possible, not just for our sake but for you and your family and your work. I reminded them that it can happen and to continue to stay vigilant as best you can.”
Champlin 3, Anoka 1
Gooley was one of the stars against Anoka on July 10.
He struck out six batters and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk in eight innings for the win.
The LoGators scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie. Bruns walked, and Nick Larson sacrificed him to second. Marek then hit a high-towering drive to left field that was lost in the lights. The ball fell behind the fielder, and Bruns was able to slide into home plate, belly flopping off the plate and coming up smiling.
Marek reached third on the play, and Josh Tyler later knocked in Marek with a single to right field to make it 3-1.
Dylan Wilson pitched a perfect ninth inning for the win.
Whenever we play Anoka, there’s something weird like that that happens, and fortunately, it has gone in our favor over the years about 90 percent of the time – whether it is a missed call by an umpire or somebody forgetting how many outs there are or a big error,” Marek said.
Gooley walked the lead-off batter to open the game but got out of the inning with two groundouts and a popout. He allowed a lead-off single in the third but induced a 6-4-3 double play and was out of the inning after a groundout.
Gooley retired the next six batters, getting three flyouts in the fourth and striking out the side looking in the fifth.
“Jerry is our No. 1 right now, and he pitched like it for sure,” Marek said. “He located and mixed speeds really well.”
The LoGators finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Bruns hit a single to center field, and Larson bunted him to second. Larson collided with the first baseman on the play and was safe at first on an error, which allowed Bruns to reach third.
Marek knocked in Bruns on a fielder’s choice.
“We found a way with a little bit of small ball and a little bit of luck,” Marek said.
Larson was one of the keys for the small ball with two perfectly laid sacrifice bunts.
Marek said that different guys were going to need to step up every game in order to move up in the standings. Larson’s bunts were definitely an example of doing what it takes to win, Marek said.
“Nick’s been around a long time,” Marek said. “He knows how to play the game the right way. … He got the job done, and all the credit in the world to him.”
Anoka’s run came in the top of the seventh. Trent Fredenburg doubled to lead off the inning, and Billy Herdzing singled to put runners on the corners.
Logan Pierro later knocked in Fredenburg with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.
Champlin 6, Andover 1
The Logators pounded out 14 hits, and Heckert allowed just one run on four hits and four walks in six innings in a 6-1 win July 12 over Andover.
“Heckert came out – and he didn’t have his best stuff by any means but he’s a veteran of 10 years – and he just found a way to battle through it,” Marek said.
Nelson was the offensive star with a 4-for-5 night with four RBIs, and Josh Peterson was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Wilson also had a hit and an RBI.
Marek said that Nelson had a great game and has been putting some good swings on the ball this year. All four of his RBIs were with two outs.
“It was just a matter of time before he had one of these games,” Marek said. “He picked us big time.”
Bruns scored two runs, and Ryan Utes, Nelson, Marek and Wilson all scored runs. Jon Koenig was 3-for-4.
Riola earned the save and allowed a hit in three innings. Riola had three strikeouts, and Heckert struck out two batters.
Riola was an unknown for pitching this season with the layoff before the start of the season meaning his arm isn’t as ready as it would be at this time of year, but he felt good in the bullpen and was able to close out the game strong.
“If we can get him going, that’s going to help us a lot going forward,” Marek said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.