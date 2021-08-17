After outscoring Edina 16-0 and 13-0 in the first two games of a Riverview Amateur Baseball League playoff series last week, Minnetonka Millers manager Kevin Hoy called on 20-year-old Wyatt Nelson to finish off the Edina Buckshots.
Nelson, a 2019 Hopkins graduate, obliged by throwing a complete game to win 11-1 Aug. 5 at Minnetonka’s Veteran’s Field.
The blonde-haired righthander was in control all the way, mixing breaking stuff with his 93-mile-per-hour fastball.
Hoy pointed out what is different about Nelson this season.
“In college at North Dakota State this spring, they used Wyatt a lot out of the bullpen,” Hoy said. “He came back to the Millers with more polish, more swagger. He is using his off-speed pitches more, and he is smarter about his curveball.”
The Millers lost a decision to Edina during the Riverview League season, but took no chances in the playoffs, using their top guns Donny Erdall, Ben Hughes and Nelson in order. Paul Voelker, the former pro pitcher, was ready to step in if the series went any farther.
Nelson cruised through the game, allowing four hits and striking out nine before the game was called on the 10-run rule after seven innings.
Minnetonka’s bats were potent in the series finale. Blaine Rutledge hit a 410-foot home run, plus a double. Jack Hanson added a double and a triple. Nick Thimsen hit a double and a single to drive in three runs. Joe Abellera, Mike Davis, Paul Voelker, Steve Schmitz and Joey Danielson all added base hits. Danielson had two RBIs with a pair of singles.
“Edina was pretty talkative the first game of the series,” Hoy said. “But they poked the bear when they threw a pitch behind Ryan Poppitz and then hit Joe Shallenberger. Our guys never let up after that.”
With the win, Edina advances to the state Class A tournament, which begins Saturday, Aug. 14, with Minnetonka playing Tri-City Shark in a first-round game at St. Anthony Village’s Palm Field. The state tourney is all single-elimination this year, so there’s no margin for error, Hoy explained.
“At the winter meeting, I am going to propose that we go back to the state tournament format we’ve always used,” Hoy said. “No team has a bye this year, with 16 teams instead of 12. There should be some reward for finishing first in your league [a first-round bye into double elimination].”
Nelson, who stands 6-1 and weighs 188 pounds, is anxious for the challenge of the state tournament.
Even though he has been eating well, he said, “I am burning calories like crazy, so my weight is down from where it was this spring.”
Nelson’s velocity in high school was 90 miles per hour, since then he has consistently thrown 91 and 92 and topped out at 93 at NDSU.
“My goal eventually is to throw 100 miles per hour,” he said.
Joey Danielson, a teammate with both the Millers and NDSU, might beat him to it. Danielson, an Eden Prairie High graduate, has already thrown 94 and 95, coming out of the Millers’ bullpen.
“Joey’s fastball is explosive,” Nelson said. “We were playing long toss on the college team, and the coaches noticed his arm was as strong as mine, so they had him try pitching.”
Danielson came to NDSU as a catcher and still catches some for the Millers, who also use Kyle Hoffman and Ben Stolar behind the plate.
Nelson has a 5-1 record as a starter this summer. His only loss was to Park National League powerhouse Lyons Pub in his first outing, when he uncharacteristically gave up three consecutive doubles.
The Millers had a 36-7-1 record as of Saturday, Aug. 7.
“With single elimination throughout the state tournament, there are 15 games total – eight the first weekend and seven the second weekend,” Hoy noted.
Lyons Pub, St. Louis Park, Stockmen’s Irish, the St. Paul Capitals and the St. Anthony Hogs are some of the other teams to watch in the state bracket.
