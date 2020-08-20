The Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state amateur tournament has become a normal destination for the Champlin LoGators.
For the fifth straight year, Champlin advanced out of section 4 this weekend. The LoGators swept Forest Lake with a 3-1 win on Aug. 13 and a 5-4 win on Aug. 15.
But this season was a little different in that the COVID-19 pandemic almost canceled the whole year with the league suspended until July, and in addition to the long layoff for players causing problems, Champlin also started 0-3 in the Metro Minny League.
The turnaround was swift. The LoGators won 10 of their next 11 league games, including a win over regular season champion Blaine.
They earned the third seed in the playoffs before toppling the sixth-seeded Brewers.
Manager/catcher Matt Marek said that no one panicked during the 0-3 start and the team had confidence in their potential. They kept playing their game and the wins started to come.
“It’s been a weird year, but at the same time, we are a team that took a big step forward in terms of where we sit in the realm of things on the state landscape,” Marek said. “I think we had a lot of good wins this season. We were competitive day-in and day-out. I just think we are getting better every year.
“I think this team is really going to be ready to pop and be good for an extended period of time as long as we keep guys around and keep everybody together.”
With the top-seeded Blaine Fusion being upset and eliminated from the playoffs by last-place St. Michael, Champlin is now seeded second coming out of section 4.
Coon Rapids is seeded first out of the section. Anoka is third, and St. Michael is fourth.
The LoGators will open state Saturday, Aug. 22, against Victoria at Joe Schleper Stadium in Shakopee.
The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. with ace Jerry Gooley expected to start the first game.
Champlin nearly upset defending champion Chanhassen in the state opener last season in a 1-0 loss. Marek said he feels good about a deep postseason run this time around.
“I think all of the guys feel good about it,” Marek said. “I think it’s our time.”
Jerry Gooley continued to shine on the mound for the LoGators Aug. 13 in game one against the Brewers at Noble Sports Park.
Gooley went the distance and allowed one run on seven hits, striking out eight in a 3-1 win. The only blemish was a lead-off home run in the ninth inning by shortstop Jeff Brooks.
All game long, Gooley kept Forest Lake hitters off balance, and he only had to strand one runner in scoring position all game.
“Jerry was lights out,” Marek said. “He’s been that way all year, maybe outside the first inning against Minnetonka. He was awesome.”
Cam Kline was just as dominant for the Brewers, but Champlin put three runs on the board in the first inning and that’s all Gooley needed.
Designated hitter Ryan Bruns, who was dealing with a foot injury, started the first inning offense by reaching base on a hit by pitch. Bruns, who was also hit by a pitch in the third, moved around the bases with a single by Marek and later scored on an RBI single to center field by right fielder Jeff Heuer.
Marek was caught in a rundown, but Heuer reached second on the play and he later scored on after first baseman Reid Conlee reached base on an errant throw on a ground ball.
Left fielder Jack Puder followed with a single, and second baseman Jon Koenig hit a ball up the middle. On a force out attempt at second, the throw got past Brooks and rolled toward third.
That allowed Conlee to score to make it 3-0. Puder also tried to score on the play, but he was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
The Logators also threatened in the third inning when Bruns and Marek were hit by pitches and Heuer walked on four pitches to load the bases with no outs. A popup, strikeout and a groundout ended the inning with no runs, however.
Champlin didn’t have a runner in scoring position for the rest of the game.
Kline allowed one earned run on four hits, three hit batters and a walk, striking out 10.
“Forest Lake, that’s not your average six seed,” Marek said. “They have kind of had some tough luck this year. It is not somebody you want to see in the playoffs. It is just a testament to the guys to not really care who we are facing and have the confidence that we can go out and beat anybody.”
Champlin 5, Forest Lake 4
The second game in the series began on Aug. 14 but a line of thunderstorms forced the game to be suspended in the top of the fourth with the LoGators up 2-1 at Schumacher Field.
The game was concluded early on Saturday, and Champlin continued to do enough in a 5-4 win to sweep the series.
The LoGators fell behind 4-2 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to retake the lead for good.
Heuer was a big reason for the win with a diving catch over his shoulder with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fourth and the game tied 2-2. Marek said that probably saved three runs.
“That could have been the ball game right there,” Marek said. “It was tied at that point, but that changed the complexion of the game big time. Even though they scored two runs in the sixth to take the lead, if they scored three runs right there, who knows?”
Later, Heuer hit a two-out, two-run single that proved to be the game winner in the top of the seventh.
Heuer was 1-for-4 with three RBIs, and Marek finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Puder was 2-for-4 and also had an RBI. Bryce Nelson, Bruns, Koenig and third baseman Dylan Wilson also scored runs.
Alex Winslow earned the win. He allowed a hit and struck out three in three innings. Koenig started and went six innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Marek said Winslow has been an unsung hero when it comes to big games in the playoffs.
“(Winslow) is lights out in the playoffs,” Marek said. “He’s won two state qualifying games for us and saved another. And he actually had a work accident on Wednesday too, so we didn’t even know if he was going to be available.”
