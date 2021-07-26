The Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association 14AAA Raptors started and ended strong in the Gopher State Tournament of Champions July 16-18.
The Raptors (22-14 overall) defeated Eagan 7-0 on July 16 and finished with a 15-7 win over the Shoreview Area Mustangs on July 17 at Fernbrook Elementary in Maple Grove.
But earlier on July 17, the one roadblock to the knockout round was a 12-4 loss to the STMA Knights at Maple Grove High School’s Crimson Stadium.
The loss meant STMA would move on with a 3-0 record in pool C. The Raptors finished 2-1 and Shoreview was 1-2. Eagan rounded out the pool at 0-3.
Gideon Breker was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Thomas Heifort was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the win over Eagan.
Lewis Majkosak had a double and two RBIs in that first win, and Robert Shull had the other RBI.
Ray Welters struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits to get the win on the mound.
Lucas Nelson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs against Shoreview. Ray Welters added a double and three RBIs, and Jack Welters finished 2-for-4.
Breker had two more RBIs in a 2-for-3 game, also adding another double and two runs scored. Will Schultz had a double and two RBIs, and Gavin Peterson had a double and a run scored. Pearson finished with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Shull and Majkosak also scored two runs.
Nelson earned the win, allowed a run on four hits and two walks.
A tough seven-run top of the seventh hurt the Raptors’ chances in the loss to STMA.
The Raptors actually cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth after RBI doubles by Schultz and Nelson.
Schultz also had an RBI single in the third to bring home Breker, and Pearson was 2-for-3 with an RBI single to bring home Shull in the second inning.
Kaden Hyland took the loss, allowing four earned runs on nine hits, striking out one.
13AAA
The ACYBA 13AAA team finished 0-3 in its Tournament of Champions.
Armstrong-Cooper fell 12-11 to Shoreview on July 16, 8-6 to Grand Rapids and 8-5 to Hopkins on July 17. All games were at McQuillan Park in St. Paul.
14AA
The 14AA Armstrong-Cooper team finished 1-1-1 in its Gopher State experience.
The team fell 10-5 to Inver Grove Heights on July 16. They tied White Bear Lake 9-9 and defeated Cambridge-Isanti 17-8 on July 17.
All games were at Rich Valley Complex at Inver Grove Heights.
