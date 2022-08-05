The 4th annual Brooklyn Center Community Health Fair is set for Saturday, August 13. It will take place at Centennial Park from 1 to 5 p.m. with a number of booths, demonstrations, games, prizes and more to promote a healthy lifestyle within the community.
Paired with the fair this year will be an additional opportunity for members of the community to engage in a healthy activity.
For the first time, the Sports and Leadership Academy, a non-profit organization based in Brooklyn Park, is hosting a mental health awareness 5K run/walk as part of the festivities.
The 5K run/walk being put on by the organization is designed to raise awareness for the mental health resources available in Brooklyn Center and the surrounding communities.
Gabriel Sekou Kromah Jr., one of the founders of the Sports and Leadership Academy, said the idea came about after having a discussion with community members earlier this year, who were open in discussing their struggles with mental health. He hopes this event can play a key role in getting people the help they need if they too are struggling with mental health.
“We had an open discussion and a lot of people were open and willing to share some of the things they were dealing with as far as mental health and a lack of resources in the community,” Kromah said. “That sparked something in us to bring awareness and letting people know of the resources in the community.”
Kromah said they were able to reach out to the city of Brooklyn Center to collaborate with them for the community health fair. Raising awareness for mental health resources goes hand in hand with promoting good health within the city.
“The partnership with the city gives us the advantage in the sense that they know the resources (available),” Kromah said. “One of the ways to combat mental health (struggles) is physical activity. The 5K plays into that aspect.”
For those interested in signing up for the 5K, people can visit their website at sportsandleadershipacademy.org which has the link to sign up through an Eventbrite page. He said they prefer people to register online before August 13, but they will let people sign up the day of at the fair.
“We want to get as many people outside as possible in the community,” Kromah said. “To keep that conversation going to let them know of the resources here. And it will be something fun for the family.”
Kromah, with his friend Frankie Miamen, founded the Sports and Leadership Academy. Together, they aim to teach kids the lessons they learned while playing sports and to be a positive influence in their community. Kromah was primarily involved in football growing up, while Miamen played basketball.
Conveying the message of overcoming adversity and challenges that they experienced playing sports to kids is ultimately what they seek to accomplish.
“Inspire the next generation to live a healthier life through the adversity of sports,” Kromah said of the goal of the organization. “What sports have done for us even though we did not make it professionally, it built a lot of character in us that we created this organization to give back to the community. One of the things that we want is to have the athletes and kids that we work with to have the knowledge we learned in our experiences.”
With the vision to positively influence the lives of kids through sports, they seek to create an environment that will prepare them for any challenges life throws at them down the road. More information on their mission and the programs they offer can be found on their website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.