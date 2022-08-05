sportsleadershipacademy.jpeg

A group photo at a recent event hosted by the Sports and Leadership Academy. They will be hosting a 5K run/walk as part of the Brooklyn Center Community Health Fair on Saturday, August 13.

 Contributed / Sports and Leadership Academy

The 4th annual Brooklyn Center Community Health Fair is set for Saturday, August 13. It will take place at Centennial Park from 1 to 5 p.m. with a number of booths, demonstrations, games, prizes and more to promote a healthy lifestyle within the community.

Paired with the fair this year will be an additional opportunity for members of the community to engage in a healthy activity.

5kflyer.jpeg

Flyer for the mental health awareness 5K run/walk, hosted by the Sports and Leadership Academy.
SLA.jpeg

Kids participating in an event hosted by the Sports and Leadership Academy. The organization hosts a number of events throughout the year to promote a healthy lifestyle for the next generation.
