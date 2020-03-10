P219PF_GVrageMERGE.jpg

LEFT: video still of the aged Chevrolet Trailblazer that is connected to an early morning road rage incident March 5 in Golden Valley. A shot was fired from the vehicle. RIGHT: A photo of a similar vehicle, for reference.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Golden Valley Police Department is seeking information regarding an early morning road rage incident March 5 on southbound Highway 100 in Golden Valley.

Police say the incident involved two vehicles at approximately 6:50 a.m. The driver of one of the suspect vehicle fired a single shot into the other vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect vehicle has been identified and police are trying to locate it. It is described as an older model black Chevrolet Trailblazer with silver trim around the bottom, wheels and bumpers. Police were able to access footage of the suspect vehicle the morning of the incident.

Any information on the incident, driver, or suspected vehicle should be reported to the department tipline, 763-512-2500, or via email at police@goldenvalleymn.gov. Officials say tipsters may remain anonymous.

