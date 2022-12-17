Davion Evans was a do-it-all type scorer for the Cooper Hawks in the last three seasons. He led the team in scoring each year, building to a 24.2 points per game average last season.
Now gone, along with their second leading scorer Prince Apiah (9.7 PPG), the Hawks are looking for a new leader on offense.
The prime candidates to fill that role are seniors Sam Massaquoi (8.4 PPG) and Michael Cooper (7.2 PPG). They are the two leading scorers back and offer a different skill set on the court.
Massaquoi is a shifty guard at 5-10, able to create his own shot off the dribble and get to the rim. Cooper is a 6-6 forward and gets a lot of looks around the rim with the ability to drive to the basket. Their unique scoring abilities will give them a chance each night.
Outside of those two, the returning experience is slim. Senior Martez Wise and juniors Jamin Cook and Chance Wicks round out the starting unit. They’ve stuck to a short bench so far, with seniors Darius Mulbah and Kam Barton and sophomore Yusuf Hussein spelling the starters.
Offense wasn’t a problem in their first two games. Cooper opened the season against Andover on Dec. 10 in a high scoring affair. The Hawks prevailed 94-83, led by Massaquoi with 30 points and Cooper with 26.
In their second game against Columbia Heights on Dec. 13, Cooper had another impressive outing with a game-high 30 points. Massaquoi was held more in check with only 11 points, but Cooper still got the win by a score of 80-77. Wise was second on the team in scoring with 20. Mulbah, Barton and Wicks each had 6 points.
After the two wins, the Hawks went up to eighth in the latest Class 4A poll.
But against DeLaSalle on Dec. 16, the Hawks dropped their first game of the season. The Islanders came into the game as the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3A.
Cooper led 27-22 at halftime but went on to lose 73-66. Michael Cooper had 15 points in the first half, helping the Hawks, at one point, to a 21-10 lead. They ran out of gas in the second half as DeLaSalle guard Nasir Whitlock led the way with 22 points.
Massaquoi had 15 points but struggled with foul trouble in the first half and eventually fouled out in the second.
How the Hawks fare this year will likely hinge on the supporting cast of players around Massaquoi and Cooper. Wise is a bigger guard at 6-3 and can provide some support down low. Wicks had a season-high 13 points and can be a secondary ball handler to Massaquoi. The junior guard isn’t afraid to take contact either, scoring multiple contested shots at the rim against the Islanders.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for Cooper as they take on Champlin Park Saturday, Dec. 17 at Osseo Senior High.
