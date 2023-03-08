As the calendar flips to march, the sport of basketball falls under the microscope as postseason play begins. Known for close affairs, clutch shots and exciting moments, “March Madness” rarely disappoints.
It certainly didn’t Tuesday night between Minneapolis Southwest and Armstrong.
The Lakers and Falcons met in the Section 6AAAA bracket in the 4/5 matchup, with Southwest playing hosts. A late comeback, missed buzzer-beater and crucial turnover highlighted the action as Armstrong prevailed 74-71 in an overtime thriller.
Despite their 9-17 record coming in, for much of the game the Falcons had the lead.
They matched the energy Southwest (19-8) had on their home floor and excelled in a hostile environment. It’s a moment they were prepared for having gone through a rigorous conference schedule.
“We’re battle tested. Our conference speaks for itself,” Armstrong head coach Rob Ware said. “I knew we had been in some tough situations this year and we faced a lot of adversity. Our record hasn’t been where we wanted it to but we do feel like we’ve been right there against a lot of good teams. I have faith in the guys that we were gonna make enough plays.”
Battle tested they were as the Falcons held a 65-56 lead late in the second half. But Southwest wasn't going away just yet. They hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 65-62 with under two minutes left.
The score remained the same as the clock winded down. Armstrong sophomore guard Charles Scott was fouled and hit a free throw to make it 66-62. The Lakers responded with a bucket of their own by junior forward Mason Dean to make it 66-64, who also got fouled. He missed the free throw but the Lakers came up with the offensive rebound. The ball found it’s way to Dean for a mid-range jump shot, but he missed.
Armstrong senior forward Owen Skram came up with the rebound and was fouled. He hit one of his free throws to make it a three-point game 67-64.
Looking to tie the game, junior guard Liam Farniok was fouled on a 3-point attempt, by Skram, with 7 seconds left. He calmly made all three free throws to tie the game.
Armstrong drew up a quality look that almost won the game in regulation. With 2.8 seconds left, junior guard Seth Newbern inbounded the ball in front of the Falcons’ bench to senior forward Drew Kuempel. As he inbounded the ball, he cut backdoor down the baseline as Kuempel fed him the pass. Newbern leaped to the rim for a layup that rolled right off the rim as the clock expired.
“We knew that they were going to pressure Desmond coming off the screen, so we set him up top as a decoy,” Newbern said. “Drew didn’t get open right away so I had to nudge him. He jumped open and hit me perfectly on the backdoor. I jumped too high, I didn’t realize how high I was so I could’ve flushed it.”
To overtime the game went.
In overtime, the Lakers took their first lead of the second half. But the Falcons fought hard for a pair of baskets in the paint to retake the lead at 72-69.
Armstrong had a chance to ice the game at the free-throw line, but missed their chances. Up 72-71 with under a minute left, Newbern missed both free throws as the Lakers still had a chance to win the game.
With 10 seconds left, Farniok received a pass in front of the Lakers’ bench but he couldn’t corral it. Sophomore guard Desmond Ware came up with it and found Skram at the other end of the floor. He converted at the rim to make it 74-71 with only a few seconds left on the clock. With no timeouts, Southwest had to hoist up a prayer from halfcourt. Senior guard Dillon Engen took the shot that missed right as the Falcons began celebrating on the court.
A young and battle-tested squad prevailed for an exhilarating win with plays made all over the court.
“We’ve been talking about trusting each other,” Ware said. “Owen’s been the most consistent for us and he was trusted. Seth was trusted even with that foul trouble. Because we’ve been preaching the team game, they all took turns trusting each other and getting a chance to make plays.”
From the midway point in the second half, the intensity had gone up a level. Recognizing the heat of a playoff battle, emotions were high and the crowd was electric. Some questionable calls on both sides only heightened the tension. There were plenty of fouls dished out, including on Newbern who picked up his fourth foul at the 12-minute mark in the second half.
“It’s tough, it affected me a little mentally because I’m a hard player and take a lot of charges,” Newbern said about picking up his fourth foul. “The game can’t always go my way. I tried to bring energy from the bench and keep my team in it.”
Newbern sat for a few minutes before coming back in. He was able to stay in the game the rest of the way and didn’t miss a beat. He hit some timely buckets down the stretch and drew a key charge in overtime.
At one point, the Falcons had three players on the court with four fouls. Senior forward Cade Berg fouled out in overtime.
The Falcons relied on their depth and were balanced on offense. Skram led with 19 points. Newbern had 14 and Ware had 12. Scott chipped in 10 points off the bench and played crucial minutes down the stretch in regulation and overtime.
Relatively inexperienced at this stage, Armstrong learned on the fly how to win an intense battle.
“They had good moments. I thought Desmond was really good in that first half for us,” Ware said. “Got us going, especially with Seth in foul trouble. Charles Scott did a really good job in that second half, making some plays. Some of those younger guys grew up tonight. That was their first playoff experience for them because last year on the road against Cooper they didn’t really play.”
“I think we handled the environment well. Personally, I love playing in a packed crowd. I feed off the energy, my teammates look towards me to feed off energy,” Newbern said.
At this point in the season, every team has the same motto: survive and advance. The records are thrown out the window. If you have an off night, your season can end just like that.
And the Falcons aren’t set on ending their season just yet.
“1-0 mindset. It’s 0-0. That whole regular season doesn’t matter. All that matters is kids playing against kids and who works harder,” Ware said.
Their next challenge will be the top seed Wayzata (22-4) in the next round on Friday, a team they played tough earlier in the season but eventually lost to. In the last week, the Trojans have jumped into the No. 1 spot in Class 4A.
