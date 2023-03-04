The Section 6AAAA girls basketball tournament continued Saturday, March 4 with the semifinal round. Cooper visited Wayzata while Armstrong took on Hopkins with a trip to the section final on the line.

#2 Wayzata def. #3 Cooper 75-48

Cooper sophomore forward Ziyarah Turner-Stensrud (12) catches a pass in the first half against Wayzata in the Section 6AAAA semifinals Saturday, March 4 at Wayzata High School.
Armstrong senior guard Lauren Jones (21) takes a handoff from junior guard Madison Fondow against Hopkins in the Section 6AAAA semifinals Saturday, March 4 at Hopkins High School.

