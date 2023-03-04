The Section 6AAAA girls basketball tournament continued Saturday, March 4 with the semifinal round. Cooper visited Wayzata while Armstrong took on Hopkins with a trip to the section final on the line.
#2 Wayzata def. #3 Cooper 75-48
The Section 6AAAA girls basketball tournament continued Saturday, March 4 with the semifinal round. Cooper visited Wayzata while Armstrong took on Hopkins with a trip to the section final on the line.
#2 Wayzata def. #3 Cooper 75-48
A tall task was in front of the Hawks in the semifinal round, facing the #4 ranked team in Class 4A. Cooper had to get out to a fast start if they were to pull off the upset.
Both teams wanted to play fast with their full-court press and aggression on defense. The Hawks were able to weather the storm early, but eventually Wayzata broke through. Some ill-advised passes from Cooper fell into the hands of the Trojans, who were quick to capitalize on the extra possessions.
It didn’t help that Cooper senior guard Bre Frazier picked up two fouls and had to spend extended time on the bench. The Hawks couldn’t afford to lose one of their best ball-handlers at this moment.
What the Trojans also did well was negate the impact Cooper senior forward Vanessa Saidu had on the game in the first half. They were able to deny her touches in the post and tip passes in their half-court defense.
The Trojans finished the half strong after the Hawks cut into the deficit 28-20. Wayzata went on a 11-5 run to make it 39-25 at the half. The Trojans kept Cooper a safe distance away for the remainder of the game with their proficiency from 3-point range and strong defense.
Saidu finished with 16 points to lead Cooper. Junior guard Somah Kamara had 9. Frazier was held to 4 points.
Wayzata had four players in double figures. Senior forward Shannon Fornshell had 19, senior forward Abby Krzewinski had 14, sophomore guard Sophie Hawkinson had 13 and freshman forward Kate Amelotte had 12.
#1 Hopkins def. #5 Armstrong 86-44
The top-seeded team in the section proved their worth in handling the Falcons with ease. They erased any doubt of an upset by taking a 52-23 lead at the end of the first half. It was more of the same in the second, outscoring them 34-21.
Senior guard Kelly Boyle, who averages only 11 points per game, scored 26 to lead Hopkins. Senior forward Taylor Woodson had 16 and senior forward Sunaja Agara and junior guard Liv McGill had 14 apiece.
Armstrong’s leading scorer, senior forward Savannah McGowan (17.1 PPG), was held to 8 points. Senior guard Karlee Fisher had 17 and senior guard Malayna Dille-Starks had 13. Only five players total scored for Armstrong.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.