The Section 6AAAA girls basketball tournament got underway Wednesday, March 1. Armstrong visited Minneapolis Southwest while Cooper hosted St. Louis Park.
#3 Cooper def. #6 St. Louis Park 80-41
The regular season meeting between the Hawks and Orioles back on Dec. 9 went to overtime, with Cooper winning 65-60. Wednesday night’s matchup was a completely different tale. The Hawks jumped on St. Louis Park (8-18) from the opening tip. They quickly gained a double-digit lead and never looked back.
Granted, the one big difference from their previous matchup was the absence of St. Louis Park senior forward Shantell Harden, who has been out for much of the season injured. She was averaging 24.7 points per game.
It was good vibes all around for Cooper (20-5) as they not only won the game, but celebrated their senior night with their final regular season game being canceled last week. They were able to start the game with an all-senior lineup and never missed a beat.
The Hawks’ fast pace and aggressive defense was the catalyst for their big lead. A 17-7 lead quickly became 25-12, then 32-42 before leading 47-20 at the half.
Cooper senior guard Bre Frazier had a team-high 25 points. Senior forward Vanessa Saidu had 16 and junior guard Somah Kamara had 13. They also held St. Louis Park’s leading scorer, junior guard Evelyn Schmitz (14.8 PPG) to five points.
It was a near perfect game for the Hawks as they gear up for their semifinal matchup on Saturday, March 4.
#5 Armstrong def. #4 Minneapolis Southwest 54-45
The Falcons visited the Lakers having won six of their last eight games. They continued that hot streak with a strong defensive performance to keep their season alive.
Much like their regular season matchup, a 55-54 win for Southwest, points came at a premium. Armstrong’s nine-point lead at halftime proved to be the difference as both teams scored 25 in the second half. The Falcons led 29-20 at the break.
Senior guard Malayna Dille-Starks led Armstrong with 16 points. Senior forward Savannah McGowan and guard Karlee Fisher both had 12 points, with Fisher surpassing the 1,000 career-points mark in the process.
Other Section 6AAAA tournament results: #1 Hopkins def. #8 Minneapolis Washburn 106-17; #2 Wayzata def. #7 Minneapolis South 66-16
The Next Step
Both the Hawks and Falcons will face a team in the semifinals ranked in the top three in Class 4A on the road.
Cooper will take on the No. 2 seed in the section Wayzata (22-4) while Armstrong faces the top seed Hopkins. Wayzata is ranked third in Class 4A and Hopkins (24-2) is ranked second.
Both games are set to tip-off at noon on Saturday, March 4.
