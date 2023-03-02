The Section 6AAAA girls basketball tournament got underway Wednesday, March 1. Armstrong visited Minneapolis Southwest while Cooper hosted St. Louis Park.

#3 Cooper def. #6 St. Louis Park 80-41

Cooper senior forward Vanessa Saidu (5) drives to the basket against St. Louis Park in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday, March 1 at Cooper High School.
Cooper senior guard Bre Frazier (1) fights for the ball in the first half against St. Louis Park in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday, March 1 at Cooper High School.

