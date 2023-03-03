The Section 6AAAA girls basketball tournament got underway Thursday, March 2. Champlin Park hosted Osseo and Park Center visited Roseville.

#3 Champlin Park def. #6 Osseo 80-41

Champlin Park senior guard Rian Giles fights for the ball in the first half against Osseo in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Thursday, March 3 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park junior guard Ava Holman looks for an open teammate in the first half against Osseo in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Thursday, March 3 at Champlin Park High School.

