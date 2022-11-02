DSC_3229.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park libero Kaitlyn Erickson (9) digs out the ball against Wayzata in the Section 5AAAA final Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo Senior High.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

It’s unfortunate that one of Wayzata and Champlin Park weren’t going to reach the state tournament, given how strong they looked Wednesday night in the Section 5AAAA final at Osseo Senior High.

As expected, the top two seeds in the section reached the final. Top seed Wayzata cruised with a pair of 3-0 wins while Champlin Park defeated Armstrong with ease but faced some stiff competition from Maple Grove in the semifinal.

DSC_3417.JPG
Buy Now

Wayzata pile on in celebration after winning the Section 5AAAA title for the third year in a row Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo Senior High.
DSC_3299.JPG
Buy Now

The Champlin Park student section celebrates after the Rebels win the second set against Wayzata in the Section 5AAAA final Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo Senior High.
DSC_3332.JPG
Buy Now

Wayzata libero Sophia Johnson (3) keeps the ball in play against Champlin Park in the Section 5AAAA final Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo Senior High.
DSC_3128.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park outside hitter Carly Gilk (7) taps the ball over the net against Wayzata in the Section 5AAAA final Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo Senior High.
DSC_3181.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park middle blocker Lily Riese (6) is unable to block a spike against Wayzata in the Section 5AAAA final Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo Senior High.
DSC_3323.JPG
Buy Now

Kathryn Adler (13) and Marlie Hanson (10) go for the block against Wayzata in the Section 5AAAA final Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Osseo Senior High.

Tags

Load comments