Up 23-7 late in the third quarter of the Class 5A quarterfinals, the Armstrong Falcons had all the momentum against Rogers. The offense was moving the ball and the defense was doing enough to keep the Royals’ lethal rushing attack from making a big impact in the game.
Shortly after the Falcons went up 23-7, courtesy of a 37-yard touchdown grab by wide receiver Seth Newbern, Rogers running back Anthony Powell broke free for a 57-yard touchdown with under a minute left in the third quarter. He added a two-point conversion on the ground to make it a one score game at 23-15.
Still with the lead, Armstrong had a chance to extend it in the fourth quarter. But after another punt, Powell added another long rushing score, this time from 50 yards, with 8:39 left to make it 23-21, failing to convert the two-point conversion. All of a sudden, the momentum flipped.
The Royals completed their second-half comeback with a 34-yard touchdown run by Calvin Kolleh on their next drive with 2:03 remaining to take a 27-23 lead. On the Falcons last chance to take the lead, quarterback Malone was stripped by defensive tackle Thomas Dickerson who ran in for a 20-yard fumble recovery touchdown.
Rogers prevailed 34-23 over Armstrong, booking their ticket in the Class 5A state semifinals at US Bank Stadium, scoring 27 unanswered points in the process, in the second half.
Priority number one for the Falcons (8-3) was slowing down the Royals’ running game. They entered the contest averaging 213 yards per game. Powell was averaging 204 yards per game himself. Much like their game against Spring Lake Park earlier this year, they knew if Rogers (9-3) pieced together long drives, their opportunities on offense would be limited.
They did that for the most part in the first half. Outside of Rogers’ lone scoring drive, Armstrong’s defense held the Royals to multiple punts and recovered a fumble by Powell.
But as the game wore on, Rogers’ offensive line wore down the Falcons’ defensive line. The short gains on the ground slowly grew larger, leading to the three long rushing scores in the second half.
Armstrong’s offense was humming in the first half. Malone ran in for a 24-yard touchdown on the Falcons’ first offensive drive. On their next, he found wide receiver Marquan Tucker for a 16-yard score on fourth down in the red zone.
With 2:28 left in the first half, they picked up some points on defense. Rogers quarterback Reece Dawson had the snap go over his head backed up near their own goal line. Fortunately, he fell on it but it extended Armstrong’s lead 16-7.
The Falcons received the ball to begin the second half but couldn’t capitalize on their lead. Running back Reggie Carter, who has been the driving force behind Armstrong’s success on offense this season, was injured in the second quarter and would not return to the game. That meant sophomore Kevon Johnson saw extended work in the backfield.
He finished with 16 carries for 83 yards, but had a fumble just outside the red zone in the third quarter. Fortunately for him, the defense recovered a fumble on the next series, but it was a missed opportunity to extend their lead in the third quarter.
Their shortcomings on offense in the second half kept the Royals in the game. Up 23-15, Malone had a long run that would’ve set up the Falcons near the red zone, but it was called back on a holding penalty, later punting on the drive.
On their next series with a 23-21 lead, Malone was off on a few throws that would’ve given Armstrong first downs. A lengthy drive would’ve at least halted some of the momentum Rogers had at this point in the game.
Even though they were behind 27-23 with 2:03 left, there was still hope. The Falcons’ passing attack had shown the ability all year to piece together quick scoring drives. They also had all three of their timeouts to work with. But it was on the first play of the drive that Malone fumbled and Rogers made it an 11-point game.
From a numbers perspective, it was a solid game for the senior quarterback. He had 151 yards passing with two touchdowns, running for another 81 yards and a score. But when it mattered most in the second half, the offense fell flat.
What once looked like a team that was destined to finish their season in downtown Minneapolis, now exit in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
A Historic Season
For the fifth time in school history and the first since 2003, the Falcons reached the state tournament. They also posted at least eight wins for the second time in the last four years. A 6-0 start had the Falcons flying high before dropping two games in a row ahead of the Section 5AAAAA tournament.
They demolished Robbinsdale rivals Cooper twice this season, including in the section final, repaying the favor after losing to the Hawks in the same game in 2021.
Armstrong will be losing a lot of talent ahead of next year, including Malone, who wrapped up his third year as starting quarterback. Their top rusher and receiver, Carter and Tucker, will also be gone, as well as second-leading receiver Cade Berg.
On defense, both starting cornerbacks, Cordell Wilson and Isaiah Cotton, will depart, along with safeties Nate Albrecht and Nick Brander. Also gone are linebackers Drew Kuempel and Henry Smith.
What the Falcons will return is their entire defensive line, led by junior Langden College. He finished with a team-high 8.5 sacks. Returning up front with him are juniors Dayton Franke, Courtney Dickerson and Tarrell Prince.
Johnson and Newbern will highlight the returning skill position players on offense.
