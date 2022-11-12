DSC_4282.JPG
Armstrong running back Kevon Johnson (34) saw extended playing time after starter Reggie Carter was injured in the first half against Rogers in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 12 at Osseo Senior High.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Up 23-7 late in the third quarter of the Class 5A quarterfinals, the Armstrong Falcons had all the momentum against Rogers. The offense was moving the ball and the defense was doing enough to keep the Royals’ lethal rushing attack from making a big impact in the game.

Shortly after the Falcons went up 23-7, courtesy of a 37-yard touchdown grab by wide receiver Seth Newbern, Rogers running back Anthony Powell broke free for a 57-yard touchdown with under a minute left in the third quarter. He added a two-point conversion on the ground to make it a one score game at 23-15.

Armstrong linebacker Drew Kuempel (5) makes a tackle in the first quarter against Rogers in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 12 at Osseo Senior High.
Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) rushes for a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Rogers in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 12 at Osseo Senior High.
Armstrong wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) hauls in a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Rogers in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 12 at Osseo Senior High.
Armstrong safety Nate Albrecht (3) signals safety after the Falcons get a safety on defense in the second quarter against Rogers in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 12 at Osseo Senior High.
Armstrong wide receiver Seth Newbern (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against Rogers in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 12 at Osseo Senior High.

