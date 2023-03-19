The Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka Robins adapted floor hockey team competed at the state tournament March 17-18 at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The Robins earned the second seed from the North Division and faced Minneapolis South in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 17.
They posted a regular season record of 6-5.
Quarterfinals: Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 8, Minneapolis South 0
The Robins secured a shutout victory in their first tournament game, led by junior Jose Leon Estrada, who scored six of their eight goals. In goal was seventh-grader Sean Majeski. It was also the Robins’ first shutout of the season. This set up a matchup with Dakota United in the semifinals on Saturday, March 18. Dakota United defeated Maple Grove 11-0 in their quarterfinal game.
Semifinals: Dakota United 10, Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 3
The defending state champions flexed their muscles Saturday morning as Dakota United earned their spot in the championship game yet again. The top seed from the South Division was set to take on the top seed from the North Division, Brainerd, in a rematch of the 2022 final. The Robins went to the third-place game, matching up with Anoka-Hennepin.
Later in the day, the Robins ended their season on a high note to finish third at the state tournament. The Robins fell behind 2-0 in the second period before Estrada netted two goals to tie it up in the period. The Robins scored another three goals in the third period to secure the win. Estrada excelled again with four more goals in the game.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Estrada and senior Darius Larson were named to the All-Tournament team.
Brainerd defeated Dakota United 4-3 in the championship game. Maple Grove defeated Rochester 9-8 in the consolation final.
