The Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka Robins adapted floor hockey team competed at the state tournament March 17-18 at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The Robins earned the second seed from the North Division and faced Minneapolis South in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 17.

They posted a regular season record of 6-5.

