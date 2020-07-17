Robbinsdale Schools superintendent accepts position in Wisconsin

After five years as superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools, Carlton Jenkins is leaving the district after being named superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District in Madison, Wisconsin, according to a release from the district.
“I look forward to my return to the community where I started my administrative career,” Jenkins said.
Thoughts from school board members
During Jenkins’ time at Robbinsdale Area Schools, the district became stronger in its pursuit of equity through the Unified District Vision, said David Boone, chair of the school board.
“Although we are saddened to lose Dr. Jenkins, we wish him well in his new endeavors,” he said.
Jenkins has been an important change of agent for the district, Helen Bassett, vice-chair of the school board commented. He loves students and cares for staff, she added.
“Dr. Jenkins has positioned this district to take the next steps forward in our quest to meet our vision for an equity based, socially just and excellent education for our community’s students. Our loss is Madison’s gain,” Bassett said.
Jenkins’ last day in the district will be Aug. 3. The board will discuss the process for Jenkins’ replacement.
The announcement comes a year after Jenkins came under fire by students, staff and residents, some of which called for his resignation, following the reassignment of longtime Armstrong High School Principal David Dahl. The decision also sparked a district-wide debate that led to Armstrong students protesting at the end of the 2019 school year and fueling a state audit regarding budget matters.
The audit found no evidence of systemic issues relating to the topics reviewed in the audit or evidence of wrongdoing by specific individuals named by petitioners. The audit did identify nine areas where the district is expected to take action.
