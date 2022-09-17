You could not have asked for a more perfect start out of the Armstrong Falcons football team.
It was a grand occasion Saturday afternoon at Armstrong High School. The Robbinsdale rivalry was underway between Armstrong and Cooper, with the Falcons seeking revenge after losing to the Hawks in both meetings last year.
The Falcons didn’t just want to defeat their rivals, but they wanted to do it in convincing fashion.
And convincing it was.
On Cooper’s first offensive snap, running back Danari Connors fumbled the ball and Armstrong recovered it inside the five-yard line. It was an unforced error by the senior, who lost control of the ball looking for an open lane.
Two plays later, Falcons quarterback Jamen Malone found wide receiver Cade Berg for the touchdown. The 6-foot-5 senior high-pointed the ball to come down with it, giving Armstrong a 6-0 lead inside the first minute of the game.
The lost fumble proved to be the beginning of a long afternoon for Cooper. Their offense was shut down completely in the first half as Armstrong scored on their first eight drives, paving the way for a 63-7 victory.
It was the perfect combination of execution on offense and stifling defense. On the Hawks’ first five offense drives, they went three-and-out. Even when they managed to get their first first down late in the second quarter, they fumbled the ball on the very next play.
As sharp as Armstrong’s (3-0) offense was, Cooper’s (0-3) offense wasn’t doing their defense any favors by at least moving the chains. They were pinned inside their own 20-yard line for nearly the entire quarter, setting the Falcons up in plus territory more often than not.
Running back Reggie Carter punched in his first touchdown of the day from 1-yard out midway through the first quarter, making it 12-0.
For the second week in a row, Armstrong scored a defensive touchdown on the next series. Cooper quarterback Chance Wicks was intercepted, throwing to his receiver in the flat to his right. Armstrong cornerback Isaiah Cotton jumped the route, fought off the receiver for the ball and ran it back for a 24-yard pick-six.
It felt like the game had barely begun and the Falcons already had a three-score lead.
“It feels good, especially against a rival,” Berg said about the fast start. “They’re a good team, we’re a good team. Played really well today, everything seemed to be working and falling our way.”
Two more three-and-outs forced by Armstrong set up two more touchdown drives to finish off the first quarter. Carter added his second rushing touchdown on a 20-yard run and Malone found Berg again for a 26-yard touchdown catch.
The two connected for one more touchdown in the second quarter even though Berg wasn’t the intended target on the play. On the six-yard line, Malone looked over the middle and threw to his favorite target wide receiver Marquan Tucker, but the play was well defended. However, despite the pass being broken up, Berg was in the right place at the right time.
The ball was knocked into the air for Berg to come down with, catching his third touchdown of the game to make it 40-0.
“I was ready for anything. You have to be ready for whatever comes,” Berg said. “He (Tucker) tipped it and it was right there. I grabbed it quickly and it was a crazy play. Kind of got lucky there.”
Malone made right by Tucker in finding him wide open in the end zone on their next series from 25 yards out for his fourth touchdown pass of the game and 11th of the season. It was Tucker's seventh touchdown grab on the year.
Carter scored his third of the game, and fourth of the season, on a four-yard run to make it 54-0 at halftime.
It was an almost perfect half of football by Armstrong. They continued their dominance in the second half on defense, only allowing a consolation touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The defense even picked up a couple points on a safety forced by defensive end Langden College.
Sophomore running back Kevon Johnson saw extended time in the second half with the starters getting a rest and took advantage of the opportunity, scoring a touchdown on a 22-yard run to cap off a high scoring day by the Falcons.
It was easily Armstrong’s most complete effort through their first three games, only adding to the satisfaction of defeating their bitter rivals.
“Obviously every game matters but this was a little personal. It felt good to get this one and we did well,” Berg said.
With the margin of victory and proven talent on the field, the Falcons have begun to announce themselves as one of the top teams in Class 5A. Next for them will be a road game at Bloomington Jefferson (0-3) Friday, September 23.
“Let them know we’re ready,” Berg said about the message this win sends to opponents down the road. “We’re going to play hard no matter what happens. We’re ready to play.”
Searching For An Identity
On the flip side, Cooper has struggled mightily in 2022.
They came into the season having to find a new option under center and replace their starting running back from last year, along with several starters on the back end of their defense. Through three games, it’s been a challenge to string together positive play on the field.
After losing by three to Orono in week one, they lost 30-7 to Waconia in week two, a team that put up a fight against Armstrong. Now, the Hawks will regroup after their biggest loss since 2019.
Cooper has utilized both junior quarterbacks on their roster this season - Kameron Fox and Chance Wicks. Both are capable runners with the ability to hurt the defense with their legs.
Wide receiver Key'Von Cager had the Hawks' lone touchdown Saturday afternoon on a 31-yard catch and run from Wicks.
But the offense just hasn’t clicked yet.
Connors has emerged as the starting running back but struggled to find success against Armstrong, much like the entire offense. The lack of a ground game set up third and longs all afternoon, playing right into the hands of the Falcons’ talented and experienced secondary.
Defensively, they were pushed around up front. The Hawks may have the No. 1 football recruit in the state in Jaxon Howard at defensive end, but there’s only so much one player can do. Opposing offenses have elected to challenge the opposite side Howard lines up on to test the strength of their unit as a whole.
It won’t get any easier for the Hawks in the near future. Their next two games are against Academy of Holy Angels and Simley, both who are currently undefeated (3-0). They haven't had this poor of a start to the season since 2008, when they were 1-3 through their first 4 games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.