Both Robbinsdale Cooper and Orono held the lead in the fourth quarter during Friday night’s contest at Orono High School. The Spartans entered the fourth with a 14-12 advantage.
The Hawks pieced together a scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter, capped off by a tough ten-yard touchdown run by senior running back Danari Connors. He was stopped at the five-yard line but kept his legs churning for the score.
Already chasing points after a fumbled snap on an extra point and a failed two-point conversion, Cooper went for two yet again and failed to convert. The pass to senior tight end Jaxon Howard landed in front of him as the Hawks led 18-14.
On the next drive, Orono quarterback Charlie Kraus found his running back Nash Tichy for a 66-yard touchdown reception to take back the lead 21-18 with 7:38 remaining.
Cooper’s final attempt to tie or take the lead ended at the Trojans’ 24-yard line with 1:20 left, falling to convert on fourth down as they dropped their first game of the season. Junior quarterback Chance Wicks’ pass on fourth down was too high for Howard to bring down.
The Hawks utilized both of their quarterbacks, Wicks and fellow junior Kameron Fox, for offense. Wicks delivered Cooper’s first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. He found senior wide receiver Key’Von Cager on a slant over the middle who ran 42 yards for the score.
Before the extra point was taken, the Hawks were flagged for a delay of game and illegal substitution on back-to-back plays. With all the confusion going on, the snap was bobbled for kicker Leo Garcia, who couldn’t get off a clean kick and had it blocked. The Trojans still maintained the lead at 7-6.
In the moment, the missed extra point didn’t hurt that much, but it proved to be costly in the grand scheme of things. Both teams scored three touchdowns on the night, but Cooper elected to go for two after their second touchdown, which they failed to convert. They left points on the board after each touchdown in the three-point loss.
Orono extended their lead in the third quarter from another touchdown pass by Kraus, this time from 15 yards out to wide receiver George Perkins to make it 14-6.
Fox took charge of the next scoring drive for Cooper, capped off by a ten-yard touchdown run from Connors. Both Fox and Wicks had the ability to test the defense with their arm, but Fox was a little more willing to pick up yards with his feet, adding another dimension to the offense. He tried to convert the two-point conversion with his legs on a pass play, but was stopped at the goal line, remaining behind in the game 14-12.
Defensively, the Hawks had their moments. With Howard looming off the edge on each passing play, there was potential trouble for the Trojans on each drop back.
But on the go-ahead touchdown pass to Tichy, the Hawks sent a blitz, leaving the back end of their defense exposed. They also struggled at points to contain the Trojans’ running game, which rotated a number of backs to keep their legs fresh.
Orono’s opening drive spanned almost the entire quarter. Kraus found tight end Brady McPherson for a 14-yard score to take a 7-0 lead with just 2:59 left in the first quarter. Cooper had only two offensive drives in the first half.
The Hawks will return home next week to face Waconia Friday, September 9.
