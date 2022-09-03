DSC_59801111.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper running back Danari Connors (4) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter against Orono Friday, September 2 at Orono High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Both Robbinsdale Cooper and Orono held the lead in the fourth quarter during Friday night’s contest at Orono High School. The Spartans entered the fourth with a 14-12 advantage.

The Hawks pieced together a scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter, capped off by a tough ten-yard touchdown run by senior running back Danari Connors. He was stopped at the five-yard line but kept his legs churning for the score.

DSC_5765.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper defensive end Jaxon Howard applies pressure to Orono quarterback Charlie Kraus (10) in the first half Friday, September 2 at Orono High School.
DSC_5816.JPG
Buy Now

Dalon Gurley (8) returns a kickoff in the second half against Orono Friday, September 2 at Orono High School.
DSC_5898.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper running back Danari Connors (4) runs into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter against Orono Friday, September 2 at Orono High School.
DSC_5867.JPG
Buy Now

Orono wide receiver George Perkins (18) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against Cooper Friday, September 2 at Orono High School.
DSC_5920
Buy Now

A number of Hawks get to Orono running back Liam Rodgers (4) in the backfield Friday, September 2 at Orono High School.

Tags

Load comments