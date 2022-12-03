In the last two seasons, the Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team has a combined record of 14-28-3, losing in the section quarterfinals in both years.
Last year, the Wings went 7-16-3, losing their final game 9-0 to Edina, winning just two of their final 15 games.
While the team went through growing pains last year, they will be boosted ahead of the 2022-23 season with their top three leading scorers returning. Junior forwards Tanner Rausch (13 goals, 16 assists), Jameson Essen (10 goals, 12 assists) and Charlie Goergen (6 goals, 13 assists) highlight a trio of players Armstrong/Cooper will rely on all season long.
Head coach Dan Charleston said with those three back, along with a number of other familiar faces, it gives the team confidence that they are primed for success.
“When you have returners like that it just provides experience, depth and being able to match ups and downs,” Charleston said. “You don’t know how much it helps until you witness it and go through it. Being longer in the tooth, a little bit more mature and wiser. On top of it, the belief and the understanding that they can have success in the league bolsters more confidence.”
Only sophomores last year, it’s a group that has been battle tested at the varsity level and will look to lead the Wings to more wins as upperclassmen.
Along with those three, senior Max Burns (6 goals, 10 assists), junior Aidan Cook (4 goals, 9 assists), junior Dane Yeager (7 goals, 5 assists) and senior Sam Burns (2 goals, 10 assists) round out the returning players up top. With all these players back, it’s easy to see why Charleston said the strength of the team is their offense.
“Offense has the edge. Just the ability to move the puck and get it into the net,” Charleston said. “That is a good deal of where we’ll find our success. On the back end we have some veteran defenseman. We have two new players so we have four back. The fifth one is a junior and the sixth one is a 10th-grader. We have good depth of age but I think we’re pretty mature on the back end, which includes our two senior goalies who are also a big cog in the wheel.”
Defensively, they’re returning most of their core. Senior Riley Hanson, senior Cole Majkozak and junior Dayton Franke will feature at the back. Seniors Henry Dimich and Ben Smith will be the top options in goal.
But one player Charleston is excited to welcome to the team is sophomore forward Lewis Majkozak. Having competed in the Armstrong/Cooper youth hockey program, he has high hopes for the sophomore.
“He’s a really dynamic player. He thinks the game at a high level and he’s a really good skater,” Charleston said. “He’s gonna have ups and downs with the growth of going from A hockey to AA varsity hockey. With him we have to take our time and continue to support him and teach him…he’s got four points in two games and contributed in all the games that we’ve had. He’s been very effective and that’s a player to watch for sure.”
The Wings got their season underway against Breck on Saturday, Nov. 26. Armstrong/Cooper defeated the Mustangs 9-3. Rausch led with five points, including a hat-trick. Lewis Majkozak had one goal and two assists.
“The talent and playing field was equal to me and it always has been,” Charleston said. “We did well…the way we shared the puck, there was more time and space so therefore our players made better decisions with the puck.”
Their next contest was against Andover, the reigning state champions in Class 2A. The Huskies came out on top 5-2, led by four goals in the second period. Just like themselves, Andover returns a bunch of talent from their title-winning team, so to hang with them for two periods was a big step in their development.
“Our schedule is a great mix of competitive teams which allows our players to win and lose,” Charleston said. “But learn from those experiences and take care of the games that we need to take care of. I’m not big into moral victories but I thought there were some good takeaways from losing. You learn more from losing than winning.”
Through two games, Rausch leads with six points (3 goals, 3 assists), followed by Lewis Majkozak with four points (2 goals, 2 assists). Essen has also chipped in three goals.
With plenty of goals returning up front, Charleston has urged his team to be mindful of their defense and to not solely focus on putting shots up.
“Finding balance between offensively, like run and gun, making plays to score, and then getting in the mindset of those forwards, we gotta get back and defend our zone. Make sure we’re protecting and playing defense before we play offense,” Charleston said.
