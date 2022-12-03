DSC_5860.JPG
Armstrong/Cooper forward Jameson Essen (8) makes a run at goal in the second period against Andover Thursday, Dec. 1 at the New Hope Ice Arena.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

In the last two seasons, the Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team has a combined record of 14-28-3, losing in the section quarterfinals in both years.

Last year, the Wings went 7-16-3, losing their final game 9-0 to Edina, winning just two of their final 15 games.

DSC_5810.JPG
Armstrong/Cooper forward Aidan Cook (7) handles the puck in the second period against Andover Thursday, Dec. 1 at the New Hope Ice Arena.
DSC_5836.JPG
Armstrong/Cooper forwards Lewis Majkozak (22) and Charlie Goergen (10) will both play big roles for the Wings this season.
DSC_5857.JPG
Armstrong/Cooper forward Dane Yeager (2) closely follows a defender in the second period against Andover Thursday, Dec. 1 at the New Hope Ice Arena.

