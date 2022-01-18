With the Redmon’s Popcorn shop popping back up after a hiatus, the New Hope store paired with the Big Apple yet again when “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” briefly featured Redmon’s Popcorn on a Times Square electronic billboard.
“Grand re-opening – Redmon’s Popcorn,” read the red-and-yellow billboard.
An arrow pointing west added, “Just 1,207 miles this way!”
While a previous Nov. 29 “Late Show” bit about the store included a video driving by the New Hope water tower, the Jan. 12 edition of the New York-based CBS late-night show had the entire audience shouting the name of New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken.
The saga began when Redmon’s Popcorn gained an elaborate parody commercial voiced by “Parks and Recreation” actor Nick Offerman, which played off a comparison Redmon’s Popcorn owner Zack Redmon made of his popcorn to a luxury vehicle. The spot, featuring popcorn billowing out of a fancy ride driven by the Golden Valley resident and popcorn shop proprietor, became a hit with the audience and popcorn lovers.
As Stephen Colbert described a line out the door at the store, 2738 Winnetka Ave., Suite 150B, he said the line was “proving it’s not only like a luxury vehicle, it’s also like the DMV.”
The good times ground to a halt due to action by Hennepin County officials, though. The health department informed Redmon of violations, such as a lack of a commercial kitchen to prepare the popcorn, a need for a Certificate of Occupancy from the city and a requirement for a food license from the county.
The county also reportedly objected to the line down the hall, prompting Colbert to quip, “Yes, we all know that the number one hazard at any store is people wanting to be there. That’s why the safest business in America is Uncle Giuseppe’s Used Retainer Shoppe.”
Hemken, the top elected official for New Hope for the last 14 years, had been among those lined up, along with her golfing pals.
“In talking with Zack, I knew that he needed a little guidance,” Hemken said. “There’s all kinds of hoops to jump through that you don’t even think about when you’re starting a business.”
She suggested he attend the New Hope Business Networking Group, even threatening to go pick him up to bring him to the monthly meeting if he didn’t attend, she joked. After Redmon arrived, of his own accord, she learned Hennepin County had stepped in. At that point, she suggested he meet with Brandon Bell, community development assistant for New Hope. Redmon credits Bell with helping him figure out his licensing issues “to get the show going.”
Redmon is now using the commercial kitchen at the nearby New Hope Cinema Grill and is looking to potentially sell popcorn at the longtime entertainment venue or another site.
“Right now, he’s using a tiny, one-person office space, and it’s not ideal because, of course, long lines are going down hall and out the door,” Hemken said. “It would be nice if he had a little more space to spread out.”
She is also helping him connect with Open to Business, a program in New Hope and nearby suburbs that helps small business owners develop a plan to expand their businesses.
Hemken did not learn of her new national fame until the morning after “The Late Show” aired.
“What a kick! What can I say,” Hemken said of the media attention. “I didn’t know about it until my friend in Florida called and said, ‘What the hell are you doing on there?’ A friend from Colorado called and he said the same thing: ‘What in the world?’ I must tell you, though, I’m getting credit for something my staff did.”
Although Hemken played down her own involvement, Colbert enjoyed promoting Hemken with a still of the smiling, casually dressed, suburban mayor in the store.
He told the chuckling audience, “No surprise, a lot of Hemken-heads in the audience tonight.”
After he referenced her as a celebrity and the crowd invoked her name again, a grinning Colbert remarked, “Everybody loves her.”
Hemken did not know what to expect when she clicked a link to the episode.
“It’s kind of funny to watch somebody calling your name out like that – it’s not bad, it’s just funny, especially if you don’t know what’s coming,” she said. “Now I’ve got about a dozen links and probably 50 phone calls or emails from people saying, ‘Hey, way to go, girl!’”
She has no plans to use the moment to catapult into higher office, content to tout the benefits of New Hope.
“Anytime we can get positive attention to our city, that’s a good thing,” Hemken said. “There’s so much negativity going on right now, not just in New Hope but all over the place. We want people to know there’s fun stuff going on, and this is a great place to be. Besides we have good popcorn!”
She suggested snack aficionados skip the plain popcorn, preferring the cheddar dill popcorn or a bag of sweet popcorn with M&Ms.
“Honestly, you’ll eat it from the time you pick it up to the time you get to your office because it is so good,” Hemken said.
Redmon learned he would be featured again on The Late Show the day of the show.
“I was pretty shocked,” he said.
He reported business has been a bit slower than the rush that followed the first Colbert Small Biz Bump.
“It hasn’t been a madhouse, which is a good thing for me seeing as I’m by myself,” he said, explaining that the business is his brainchild and he wants to ensure his vision remains intact.
He is currently posting the hours of his shop daily on the Redmon’s Popcorn Facebook site. Before turning to help a customer, he said, “Tell everybody thanks for coming to my store and supporting me.”
To learn more, visit redmonspopcorn.com.
