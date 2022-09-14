DSC_7571.JPG
Champlin Park senior hitter Marlie Hanson (10) gets a kill in the first set against Roseville Wednesday, September 14 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

It’s been business as usual so far for Champlin Park volleyball in 2022.

Despite a congested early season schedule, the Rebels have powered through, posting an 8-3 record overall and No. 5 ranking in Class 4A after defeating Roseville 3-0 Wednesday night.

Champlin Park celebrates a point in the second set against Roseville Wednesday, September 14 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park junior Kailtyn Erickson (9) keeps the ball in play in the first set against Roseville Wednesday, September 14 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park sophomore Reese Axness (3) serves the ball in the second set against Roseville Wednesday, September 14 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park senior Sara Moberg (4) is on the receiving end of a serve in the second set against Roseville Wednesday, September 14 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park sophomore Carly Gilk (7) gets the block in the first set against Roseville Wednesday, September 14 at Champlin Park High School.

