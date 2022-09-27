DSC_9114.JPG
Champlin Park midfielder Olivia Mehl (4) reacts after scoring a goal in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

It was tied 1-1 at halftime with the Champlin Park girls' soccer team missing a number of big chances inside the first ten minutes. Their persistence in front of goal paid off, winning 5-1 over Anoka with a trio of goals late in the second half to cap off the victory Tuesday night at Champlin Park High School.

The Rebels (14 points, 4-3-2 conference, 6-4-2 overall) missed multiple big chances early in the first half before Anoka eventually took the lead. First, Champlin Park scored a goal but it was ruled offside. Then, midfielder Oliva Mehl hit the post on a shot from the right side. Midfielder Paige Kalal later created space for a clean shot but her effort went wide.

Champlin Park midfielder Sam Blachowiak (12) picks up the ball in midfield in the second half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park forward Kylie Scott (9) scores the Rebels’ third goal of the game in the second half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park midfielder Paige Kalal (5) shields a defender in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.

