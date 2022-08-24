DSC_4242.JPG
“We’re always pretty focused on ball control and serving. I think our offense will be just a little bit better this year. Now we have to be able to play our best volleyball at the end,” said head coach John Yunker.

The Champlin Park Rebels volleyball squad had as good a season as anyone could have hoped for in 2021. 

The Rebels posted a perfect 7-0 record in conference play and were 23-7 overall. They carried their regular season momentum into the postseason, reaching the Section 5AAAA final. It was there where they met Wayzata, who not only defeated Champlin Park, but won the Class 4A state title with a perfect 28-0 record.

Head coach John Yunker instructs players during practice on Tuesday, August 23.
The Rebels return 7 varsity players from a year ago, including 5 who had regular game time.

