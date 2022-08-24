“We’re always pretty focused on ball control and serving. I think our offense will be just a little bit better this year. Now we have to be able to play our best volleyball at the end,” said head coach John Yunker.
The Champlin Park Rebels volleyball squad had as good a season as anyone could have hoped for in 2021.
The Rebels posted a perfect 7-0 record in conference play and were 23-7 overall. They carried their regular season momentum into the postseason, reaching the Section 5AAAA final. It was there where they met Wayzata, who not only defeated Champlin Park, but won the Class 4A state title with a perfect 28-0 record.
A potential matchup with the Trojans will be on the minds of Champlin Park throughout the year. But before they think about that, they’ll focus on integrating new players on the court as they look to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.
“They have a great work ethic and great attitude,” Champlin Park head coach John Yunker said. “The returners have been doing a great job of not only accepting the ones that haven’t been on varsity before used to our drills and pace of things. It’s just a little faster as you move up through the program. They’re great kids and the scrimmages have gone well.”
The Rebels will return seven varsity players, five of whom played regularly. Headlining those returners are outside hitters sophomore Carly Gilk and senior Marlie Hanson. They were top two in kills for Champlin Park, registering 263 and 249, respectively.
They’ll be joined on the front line by sophomore Kathryn Adler, who found playing time hard to come by in her freshman campaign with a loaded group in front of her. With some players now out of her way, Yunker is excited to see what she can do.
“We saw a strong kid and good blocker (last year),” Yunker said. “Solid offensively, we just didn’t have a spot for her last year with the other hitters we had. As a freshman she got all the experience of being at the varsity level and had a good offseason and she’s come in really strong. She was with us but didn’t have a big role but we’re excited to see what Kathryn can do.”
Also back in the fold is senior Sara Moberg and junior middle hitter Lily Riese. Moberg led the team in digs as libero last year with 301 but will be making the switch to outside hitter. The Rebels will be looking for a new libero in 2022.
Sophomore Reese Axness was second for the Rebels last year in assists.
Champlin Park will have a core group of returning players with production and experience, but it’s how they’ll fill out the rest of the roster that will determine how far they go. A rigorous early season schedule could go a long way in getting the Rebels prepared for postseason play.
“We play a pretty tough schedule,” Yunker said. “By the time we get to school starting, we’ll have played or scrimmaged pretty much all the teams in the preseason top 10 coaches poll. We’re throwing them into the grinder right away. The conference is always strong. We have to work on trying to get out of our side to play whoever is on the other side if we get first.”
Three of the Rebels’ first four games will be against top 10 opponents; No. 5 Lakeville North on August 25, No. 2 East Ridge on August 30 and No. 10 Forest Lake on September 6.
While it may seem like a tough stretch, Champlin Park themselves are ranked No. 3, so they’ll have the quality and belief to get off to a good start.
Wayzata and Champlin Park will square off on September 28, but it won’t be the only time Yunker will keep an eye on the defending state champions.
“We’ll have the chance to see Wayzata at least one time for sure and more times in tournaments,” Yunker said. “If nothing else we’ll watch them at those tournaments and see if we can find a couple things that we can take advantage of, just like they’ll do to us.”
