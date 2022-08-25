DSC_4383.JPG
Senior midfielder and University of Minnesota commit Paige Kalal will be the focal point of the Rebels’ attack once again in 2022.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The 2021 campaign for the Champlin Park girls soccer team saw them post a 10-5-3 record on their way to the Section 5AAA semifinals, where they lost to No. 2 seed Mounds View 2-1.

While their season ended short of a section title, the Rebels have a number of talented players back in 2022, including a pair of Division I recruits.

“We will try to possess and look to connect passes, wear the other team down, find gaps and seams,” said head coach Keith Pavelka about the Rebels’ playing style.
Champlin Park begins their season Thursday, September 25 at Holy Family.
Champlin Park head coach Keith Pavelka at practice on Monday, August 22.

