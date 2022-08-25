The 2021 campaign for the Champlin Park girls soccer team saw them post a 10-5-3 record on their way to the Section 5AAA semifinals, where they lost to No. 2 seed Mounds View 2-1.
While their season ended short of a section title, the Rebels have a number of talented players back in 2022, including a pair of Division I recruits.
All-State first team midfielder Paige Kalal enters her senior season having scored 28 goals and assisting 9 more last year. Senior goalkeeper Sarah Martin was a second team All-State selection, allowing 18 goals in 18 games and making 96 saves, an average of 5 per game.
Both have verbally committed to the University of Minnesota and are set to lead the team on both ends of the field.
The biggest loss from 2021 will be midfielder Allie Hartig, who was second team All-State selection herself with 7 goals and 7 assists. Her production and leadership will be missed, but the Rebels have a number of players to fill the void.
Scoring goals won’t be an issue for Champlin Park in 2022. They return almost every major goal scorer or assist maker from last year. Senior forwards Riley Ping (6 goals, 3 assists), Kylie Scott (5 goals, 7 assists) and sophomore Olivia Mehl (3 goals, 9 assists) represent a frontline guaranteed to give defenders fits on a nightly basis.
Champlin Park head coach Keith Pavelka said he wants to control the ball every game and wear down their opponents.
“One thing we talk about all the time is trying to keep the ball,” Pavelka said. “The longer we have the ball the more the other team has to work on defense. We will try to possess and look to connect passes, wear the other team down, find gaps and seams, once we have that possession and are able to switch the field. We’re not a super direct team as far as playing kick and run. We want to keep the ball as much as possible and make the other team work on defense. Look for our opportunities and attack when we have numbers in our favor.”
One player the Rebels will be getting back this year who sat out all of last year is senior midfielder Abby McKeon. She had 1 goal and 2 assists in 2020 and was out with an ACL injury in 2021.
Junior defender Carissa Brue didn’t start any games last year, but played in them all and is expected to take on a bigger role this campaign. In defense with her will be three-year starter, senior Jordan Volstad, who will play centrally after operating as a wingback in past years.
As is the case every year with players graduating, new faces around the field will have to step up. Pavelka has been encouraged by what he has seen from the younger players.
“We do lose some starters from last year but the young kids have really come in,” Pavelka said. What we noticed in the tryouts is that every kid can play. A lot of times there’s a huge gap between the top and bottom. Obviously Paige has elevated above where everyone else is but with the consistency from the rest of the team, there’s a lot of really good players.”
With their top goalscorers back, senior goalkeeper and talented midfield, the Rebels have the pieces to get back to the state tournament despite a rigorous schedule ahead.
“It’s going to be a tough go in the conference,” Pavelka said. “Rogers is an up and coming team. They’ve been young for a couple years and they’ve really come into their own and playing well. There’s not many easy games in the conference. We’re hoping to be in the top end. We feel we have a team to compete up there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.