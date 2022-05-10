The Rebels had to get some runs across the board. It’s the least they could offer to their starting pitcher, who had 13 strikeouts through six innings.
They weren’t about to waste a gem from Andrew Rakow.
Fortunately for him and Champlin Park, the bats woke up just in time.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rebels secured the go-ahead run with two outs. Jack Harris delivered with an RBI-double to right center field that sent Christian Bakritges home. With a 2-1 lead, Rakow went back out on the mound for one final shutout inning.
He struck out two in the seventh, totaling 15 for the game, in a 2-1 win over Anoka Tuesday night.
“We trust him on the mound. We tell him to pound the zone,” Champlin Park head coach Ryan Tohm said. “Our guys love playing behind him. He’s a competitor and it raises the level of energy for everybody. When he’s on the mound we’re excited to play.”
Rakow had at least one strikeout in each inning. And it didn’t take long for him to send the Anoka (7-3, 9-5) batters back to the bench. It seemed like every count was 0-1 or 0-2. Rakow had two three up, three down innings, the first and fourth, with all three outs coming courtesy of the strikeout.
As the strikeouts began to pile up for Rakow, so did the scoreless innings on offense for Champlin Park (3-6, 5-8). The pressure built up slowly over the course of the game to get runners on base and threaten to score. The hits came few and far between.
Recognizing the need to scratch a run across in the sixth, Zach Zahalka laid down a sacrifice bunt with Bakritges at first base, who reached on a single. It put him in scoring position for Harris’ go-ahead hit.
Zahalka got a hit on a bunt in the second inning, but this time was beaten out by the throw. He finished with two hits.
The other batters for the Rebels to have some success at the plate were Justice Knight and Ryan Oberstar. Knight’s plate discipline garnered him three walks and Oberstar delivered the other run of the game for Champlin Park. His RBI-single in the first inning gave the home side an early 1-0 lead.
It was a walk issued by Rakow in the second inning that allowed Anoka to put up their only run of the game. If not for a fielding error with two outs, it very well could have been a shutout. But an errant throw on a ground ball scooped up allowed the runner who was on first, who was walked, to run first to home.
That was about all the excitement the Tornadoes had on the base paths. Their next best chance to add to their score came in the fifth inning. They had runners on first and second with one out, but they grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.
In the top of the seventh, down 2-1, Anoka's Zach Abrahamson reached on a single, but was caught stealing with one out. He began his charge to second too early and Rakow was able to throw over to second in time.
Anoka wanted a balk called on the play. Rakow, the southpaw, may have been making his move towards home plate in the process of catching Abrahamson stealing, but no call was made and the Tornadoes were down to their last out.
“Got the win late in the game which is great for us,” Tohm said. “We’re young and we’ve gone through some growing pains and to turn the corner and win a game like tonight was big for us.”
The growing pains Tohm alluded to for the Rebels can be traced back to the start of the season, where they lost six of their first eight games. Since then, they’ve won three of five.
Next up for Champlin Park is a trip to Coon Rapids (2-6, 5-8) on Thursday, May 12.
