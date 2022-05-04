Greetings, Minnesota. My name is Race Archibald and I am the new sports editor for the Sun Post.
I come to you from North Dakota, having previously worked as the sports editor for The Dickinson Press in Dickinson, North Dakota. I moved there a week after I graduated from Eastern Illinois University in May last year. I wasted no time in getting started in my career.
I’m originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin and grew up a Chicago Bears fan. Yes, you read that right. A Bears fan living in Packers country. Believe me, it was rough, especially with how the two teams have fared in recent years. But I always had respect for the rich history of the Green Bay franchise, something that has eluded the Vikings franchise for quite some time.
That’ll be my only joke here. I’m looking forward to working in such a great sports city, one that I’ve visited multiple times and enjoy thoroughly.
My career as an athlete is the main reason for why I chose to enter the world of sports media. I grew up participating in almost every sport. Even the less popular sports, such as tennis and bowling, I gave it a shot. In the end, it was swimming that captured my heart and I went on to swim through my time in college.
In total, I swam for 16 years. It was around when I was 8-years-old when I began to swim year round. I sprinkled in other sports, but it was all configured around swim season.
I loved every second of my time as a swimmer. The life lessons I learned, the friendships I made, the people I met, made the sport so enjoyable. I had a group of friends who all swam together as we pursued our athletic careers into college.
That leads me to where I am today. I wanted to continue to be a part of the sports community after my swimming days were over. I figured the best way was to become a member of the media so I can stay involved with sports.
It goes without saying, but when you’re able to enjoy your work, it never feels like work. That’s how I’ve felt since I started my career and I can’t see how it will change. Sports are something I believe strongly in and believe everyone should at least give sports a shot growing up.
The connections you make, along with valuable life skills such as teamwork, commitment, goal setting and sportsmanship, all lay the foundation for becoming successful in whatever career you pursue. It has certainly helped me navigate challenges and thrive early on in my career.
It’s a little nerve wracking every time you switch jobs and enter a new community, especially as a sports reporter, but I’m looking forward to meeting new coaches, athletes and spectators and to tell their stories.
